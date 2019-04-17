image
Meghan Markle's Reportedly Looking for a (Potentially Male) American Nanny

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    Among other things, we learned that "they are keen to explore the ­possibility of a male nanny. The worker will earn up to £70,000 a year, depending on ­experience."

        All throughout the last few years—meeting (and falling in love with) a legit prince, getting married in the wedding of the century, and now prepping to have an adorable baby—Meghan Markle has shown proud love for her American heritage. Apparently, this love will also extend to her new child: Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly looking to hire an American nanny.

        As originally reported in the Mirror, "They are keen to explore the ­possibility of a male nanny. The worker will earn up to £70,000 a year, depending on ­experience." (According to my very cursory conversion math, that's a little over $90,000—a good salary, but can you even imagine the insanity of the gig??)

        "Meghan was clear in telling recruiters she favors an American over a Brit and wants them to feel part of the family rather than a uniformed member of staff.

        "That is important to her, she's never hidden the fact she is fiercely proud of her American roots."

        Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using an agency to help in the search. "Their recruitment agency in ­Kensington, West London, ­specializes in providing bilingual childminders as well as Norland nannies, who have long been favored [by] the royal family."

        Apparently Norland nannies were the preferred choice of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The nannies are rigorously trained, which probably means that the average person probably can't just apply off the street. However, I still just spent the last five minutes thinking about what the gig would look like for someone not in the know about British royal traditions. I also love love the detail that Meghan and Harry want the nanny to be a part of the family.

        We saw Meghan's love of her American heritage most recently in the recent request on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, which asked in lieu of gifts that donations be made to charities—including one that's from Meghan's home state. Here's the original post about gifts, including the California-based Baby2Baby:

        View this post on Instagram

        What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        I, for one, love the bicultural aspect of all this. Meghan and Harry will obviously be primarily based in England, and considering how much of a stir their travel can cause, it might be difficult to head stateside and visit Meghan's mom (who is apparently traveling to be with her daughter in the first few weeks post-delivery). So, they're bringing a little bit of American culture to their home in England instead.

        image
        Meghan and Harry's Baby Nursery Wish List
        image
        Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Exact Baby Protocol
