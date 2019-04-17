As we all continue to wait for Baby Sussex, reports are coming in that Meghan Markle (and Prince Harry) are looking for an American nanny to help them with the new baby.

This is in keeping with reports that Meghan Markle is an independent, free-thinking person in all aspects of her life—just ask Princess Diana's former butler.

All throughout the last few years—meeting (and falling in love with) a legit prince, getting married in the wedding of the century, and now prepping to have an adorable baby—Meghan Markle has shown proud love for her American heritage. Apparently, this love will also extend to her new child: Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly looking to hire an American nanny.



As originally reported in the Mirror, "They are keen to explore the ­possibility of a male nanny. The worker will earn up to £70,000 a year, depending on ­experience." (According to my very cursory conversion math, that's a little over $90,000—a good salary, but can you even imagine the insanity of the gig??)

"Meghan was clear in telling recruiters she favors an American over a Brit and wants them to feel part of the family rather than a uniformed member of staff.

"That is important to her, she's never hidden the fact she is fiercely proud of her American roots."



Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using an agency to help in the search. "Their recruitment agency in ­Kensington, West London, ­specializes in providing bilingual childminders as well as Norland nannies, who have long been favored [by] the royal family."

Apparently Norland nannies were the preferred choice of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The nannies are rigorously trained, which probably means that the average person probably can't just apply off the street. However, I still just spent the last five minutes thinking about what the gig would look like for someone not in the know about British royal traditions. I also love love the detail that Meghan and Harry want the nanny to be a part of the family.

We saw Meghan's love of her American heritage most recently in the recent request on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, which asked in lieu of gifts that donations be made to charities—including one that's from Meghan's home state. Here's the original post about gifts, including the California-based Baby2Baby:

I, for one, love the bicultural aspect of all this. Meghan and Harry will obviously be primarily based in England, and considering how much of a stir their travel can cause, it might be difficult to head stateside and visit Meghan's mom (who is apparently traveling to be with her daughter in the first few weeks post-delivery). So, they're bringing a little bit of American culture to their home in England instead.

