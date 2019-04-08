Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, lives in L.A., and the Daily Mail and The Mirror are reporting that she's soon headed to England just in time for her daughter to give birth. Other outlets are reporting that she'll be attending Meghan's second shower, too.

Doria and Meghan have long had a sweet, supportive relationship, so this makes sense. Doria might split her time between L.A. and Windsor, where Meghan and Harry now live.

Doria is becoming an important part of the Royal Family behind the scenes—go here for that story.

According to the Daily Mail, Doria Ragland is soon flying from L.A. to England to be with Meghan Markle as Meghan preps to deliver her first child with Prince Harry (any day now, HOORAY!). According to royal insiders, "Doria should be here for the birth and will be staying. But then she has to get back to her dogs and work."

Doria and Meghan have a particularly close relationship, and it was rumored that Doria would be helping out with the new baby in the weeks following the birth—so it sounds like that rumor may be true. OK! is also reporting that Doria's flying over to celebrate Meghan's second baby shower, which will likely be a much quieter affair than her star-studded New York shower.

Meghan and Doria have managed to secretly spend some time together, most recently just after her New York baby shower. Doria didn't spend Christmas Day with the royals, and despite some rumors, she's apparently not about to go live with Meghan and Harry in their royal home permanently. But, apparently, she's planning on splitting her time between her home in L.A. and Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan and Harry recently moved.

The last we saw Doria formally was at the wedding. Let's all remind ourselves how adorable she and Meghan were, because I can never get enough royal wedding photos, ever:

