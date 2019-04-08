image
Doria Ragland Is Reportedly About to Fly to London for Meghan Markle's Second Baby Shower and Delivery

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Doria and Meghan have long had a sweet, supportive relationship, so this makes sense. Doria might split her time between L.A. and Windsor, where Meghan and Harry now live.

        According to the Daily Mail, Doria Ragland is soon flying from L.A. to England to be with Meghan Markle as Meghan preps to deliver her first child with Prince Harry (any day now, HOORAY!). According to royal insiders, "Doria should be here for the birth and will be staying. But then she has to get back to her dogs and work."

        Doria and Meghan have a particularly close relationship, and it was rumored that Doria would be helping out with the new baby in the weeks following the birth—so it sounds like that rumor may be true. OK! is also reporting that Doria's flying over to celebrate Meghan's second baby shower, which will likely be a much quieter affair than her star-studded New York shower.

        Meghan and Doria have managed to secretly spend some time together, most recently just after her New York baby shower. Doria didn't spend Christmas Day with the royals, and despite some rumors, she's apparently not about to go live with Meghan and Harry in their royal home permanently. But, apparently, she's planning on splitting her time between her home in L.A. and Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan and Harry recently moved.

        The last we saw Doria formally was at the wedding. Let's all remind ourselves how adorable she and Meghan were, because I can never get enough royal wedding photos, ever:

        image
        OLI SCARFFGetty Images

        So cute.

