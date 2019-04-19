For the huge blowout party for Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday, Kim and Kourtney stepped out in gorgeous Versace dresses.

Kourtney's was full-length and vintage with oh-so-sexy cutouts, and Kim's was inspired by vintage. Major outfit inspo.

The Kardashians know their way around an over-the-top party: Just check out their Christmas party last year, fake snow included.

Kourtney Kardashian just turned 40 (join me and my coworkers in obsessing over how amazing she looks) and, in true Kardashian style, there was a huge blowout party to celebrate. She and Kim dressed in gorgeous black Versace dresses, and I am officially sooo obsessed with both of them.

According to Kim, Kourtney's was vintage, and it had some NSFW cutouts that were almost crotch-flashing. But of course, Kourtney looks incredible, because #bodybebangin. Kim wore a Versace minidress that was inspired by a vintage look as well—intriguingly, Kim says she's now going to credit her original inspiration, which I think is awesome. So granted I don't have the funds to just randomly shell out that much for a cocktail dress, but now I really want a similar lewk of my own. And the legs to match, naturally.

Also, the party had literally everything: There was a cake with a naked Kourtney figurine—more on that below. There was a hallway filled with giant sparklers. There were customized napkins with Kourtney quotes and engravable Don Julio 1942 tequila bottles with Kourtney's face on it. There was Paris Hilton and Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima. Seriously, just go to Kim's Instagram Stories to see the whole thing. It ranks right up there with there fake-snow Christmas party last year.

So here are the swoonworthy outfits:

And you have to see the literal naked cake that Kourtney got for her party:

I think that cake won, to be honest.

