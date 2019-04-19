Max Mara - Backstage - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Slinky All-Black Versace Dresses Are the Perfect Cocktail Lewks

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images
    • Kourtney's was full-length and vintage with oh-so-sexy cutouts, and Kim's was inspired by vintage. Major outfit inspo.

        Kourtney Kardashian just turned 40 (join me and my coworkers in obsessing over how amazing she looks) and, in true Kardashian style, there was a huge blowout party to celebrate. She and Kim dressed in gorgeous black Versace dresses, and I am officially sooo obsessed with both of them.

        According to Kim, Kourtney's was vintage, and it had some NSFW cutouts that were almost crotch-flashing. But of course, Kourtney looks incredible, because #bodybebangin. Kim wore a Versace minidress that was inspired by a vintage look as well—intriguingly, Kim says she's now going to credit her original inspiration, which I think is awesome. So granted I don't have the funds to just randomly shell out that much for a cocktail dress, but now I really want a similar lewk of my own. And the legs to match, naturally.

        Also, the party had literally everything: There was a cake with a naked Kourtney figurine—more on that below. There was a hallway filled with giant sparklers. There were customized napkins with Kourtney quotes and engravable Don Julio 1942 tequila bottles with Kourtney's face on it. There was Paris Hilton and Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima. Seriously, just go to Kim's Instagram Stories to see the whole thing. It ranks right up there with there fake-snow Christmas party last year.

        So here are the swoonworthy outfits:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram
        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        And you have to see the literal naked cake that Kourtney got for her party:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        I think that cake won, to be honest.

