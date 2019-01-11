image
This Is the New Kardashian It Bag

image
By Marina Liao
Rihanna's 1st Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJason Merritt/TERM

Make space, Birkins, there's a new bag in the house. Kris Jenner, matriarch, has welcomed a new structured tote into her life by Dee Ocleppo. Jenner posted an Instagram video unveiling the accessory, along with a personal note from Ocleppo, and told her followers to check out the gorgeous bag. And, actually, it's really really nice—the kind of smart-looking tote one can bring to work and look super chic. The carryall is made from 100 percent Italian leather and has a removable interior pocket and removable shoulder straps, so you can style it two different ways.

At $389, this sleek bag is probably one of the more affordable ones in Jenner's closet. She, famously, built a shrine in her home dedicated to all her Hermès Birkins, so this work tote is a fresh addition to all her outrageously luxe handbags. (I have a feeling her kids, like Kim Kardashian, might even want one for themselves.) If you're wondering why this particular black tote looks so good it's because Ocleppo is married to famed fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, who reportedly urged his wife to create her now eponymous accessory label.

Here's a peek at the bag:

Shop it yourself:

Dee Ocleppo Holdall Tote deeocleppo.com
$389.00
SHOP IT

Thanks Kris Jenner (and Dee). We're now adding this must-have tote to our best work bags list.

