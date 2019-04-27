As a 2019 TIME 100 honoree, Taylor Swift gave the magazine an interview in which she discussed her own personal influences. Topping her list: Cats.

Taylor is a famous cat lady herself and is starring in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats, which is slated for release later this year.

In the interview, Taylor revealed that she attended cat school on set and learned to embrace her inner feline, presumably.

Taylor Swift, world famous Cat Lady who moonlights as a singer/songwriter, is set to appear in the film adaptation of the insane Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Cats. Taylor is also a 2019 TIME 100 honoree and during an interview with the magazine pegged to the honor, she revealed that cats are her number one, top personal influence.

"The most influential factor in my life is cats," she said,"I have cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with."

Then, deftly using the interview as an opportunity to plug the movie, which is slated for a December release, she added:

"And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought like I've gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies. And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool. They're really great. They're very dignified. They're very independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they'll make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it."

Meredith and Olivia would be touched—if cats gave AF about what their owners thought of them.

Watch the full interview, in which Taylor also talks about her lesser life influences, like Tumblr posts and Paul McCartney, below:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE