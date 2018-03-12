Today's Top Stories
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
Everything We Know About the Obamas' Netflix Show
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
Kelly Ripa Grilling Arie Is Perfect
Meghan and Harry Celebrate Women's Day

Taylor Swift's "Delicate" Video Is Here and It's Weird

Okay...

Taylor Swift dropped the video for her latest single, "Delicate," during tonight's iHeartRadio Music Awards and it's...different.

The video starts with the woes of Taylor's life as a rich and famous human—she's attacked by a crazy theater attendant, forced to walk in sync with her army of security guards, etc.

Then, Taylor spends some time alone and makes faces in the mirror for an awkwardly long time.

Then she reads a magic note (from Joe Alwyn maybe?) and becomes invisible. In spite of being super bummed about her fame early in the video, Invisible Taylor is pretty sad about being invisible at first.

Then she totally embraces it and uses her newfound power to blend in to...do a modern, interpretive dance all around town.

Watch the video for yourself below:

