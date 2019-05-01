Charlize Theron won an Oscar for "Best Actress" for her role as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.

In Marie Claire's June cover interview, Theron admits she didn't think she could pull off the role at first, but director Patty Jenkins convinced her otherwise.

"I didn’t think I could do it at first,” Theron told Marie Claire in her June cover interview. "The thing that convinced me ultimately was that I had never had—and I get emotional thinking about it—I never had somebody believe in me like that before. I was always the person who would go into audition after audition after audition and lay myself on broken glass and not get the part. And all of a sudden, this woman is sitting in front of me, and she’s like, ‘You have to. You’re the only person who can.'"

Over the course of her career, Theron has starred in a range of films from Monster (2003) to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) to Atomic Blonde (2017) to Snow White and the Huntsman (2012). If she hadn't taken on the role of Wuornos in 2003 (she gained 40 pounds for it!), it may not have led to her first-ever romantic comedy with Seth Rogen (out May 3), who Theron also says fully supports her.

"And we are only as good as—the way I talk about Seth, I feel like when you work with people who believe in you fully like that, if you have that kind of faith in me, I will do anything for you."

Read Theron's full Marie Claire June cover interview here.

