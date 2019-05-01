image
Today's Top Stories
1
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show
null
2
I Really, Really Miss Captain America's Beard
image
3
15 Beaded Bags That Elevate All Spring Outfits
image
4
20 Inspiring Beauty Instagram Accounts
image
5
'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8

Charlize Theron Had Doubts About Playing a Serial Killer in 'Monster'

The role ultimately won her an Oscar.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Thomas Whiteside
  • Charlize Theron won an Oscar for "Best Actress" for her role as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.
  • In Marie Claire's June cover interview, Theron admits she didn't think she could pull off the role at first, but director Patty Jenkins convinced her otherwise.

    Charlize Theron is known for her incredible versatility—it's one of the many characteristics (besides how low-key funny she is) that makes her so compelling. But if it wasn't for the support of director Patty Jenkins, who convinced her to take on the role of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster (2003), Theron admits she probably wouldn't have gone through with the role that later won her an Oscar.

    "I didn’t think I could do it at first,” Theron told Marie Claire in her June cover interview. "The thing that convinced me ultimately was that I had never had—and I get emotional thinking about it—I never had somebody believe in me like that before. I was always the person who would go into audition after audition after audition and lay myself on broken glass and not get the part. And all of a sudden, this woman is sitting in front of me, and she’s like, ‘You have to. You’re the only person who can.'"

    Over the course of her career, Theron has starred in a range of films from Monster (2003) to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) to Atomic Blonde (2017) to Snow White and the Huntsman (2012). If she hadn't taken on the role of Wuornos in 2003 (she gained 40 pounds for it!), it may not have led to her first-ever romantic comedy with Seth Rogen (out May 3), who Theron also says fully supports her.

    "And we are only as good as—the way I talk about Seth, I feel like when you work with people who believe in you fully like that, if you have that kind of faith in me, I will do anything for you."

    Read Theron's full Marie Claire June cover interview here.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell
    image
    Charlize Theron Looks Like a Whole New Woman
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne May Be Over for Good
    image Kylie Jenner Gave Her BF a Gas Station Theme Party
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell
    image Kate Middleton Stepped Out for a Sweet Cause
    image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed the Royal Family
    image
    'Game of Thrones' Cast Talks Season 8
    Duchess Of Cambridge Attends ANZAC Day Service Kate Middleton's Prestigious Gift from the Queen
    image Sophie Turner's GoT Voice Note to Maisie Williams
    image Why Cersei Will Be So Hard to Kill on 'GoT'
    image This 'GoT' Theory Hints at Cersei & Arya Face-Off