Skin Care
Today's Top Stories
1
The 25 Best Inexpensive Sheet Masks
image
2
#ReadWithMC Loved 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
3
The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon
image
4
The El Paso Couple Devoted to Their Creative Goals
image
5
Charlize Theron Is in Control—and Funny as Hell

Important Question—Will Meghan and Harry's Child Be the Most Stylish Royal Ever?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Tristan Fewings/BFCGetty Images
    • Sarah Dixon speculates that the baby's outfits will look very different than that of Kate Middleton's children, which is a little more traditional.

        Before you say it, yes, I know, "Will Baby Sussex be the most stylish royal ever?" is kind of a ridiculous question to ask. I can't help it—I'm just so excited for Baby Sussex! But believe it or not, there's actually a royal source speculating on the style of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, namely, that he or she will be just as fashion-forward as Mommy.

        The Duchess Effect is absolutely applicable to Meghan—clothing items she wears sell out quickly, and she's put brands on the map by buying from them. She's also favored a more modern, streamlined style, which is in keeping with how she dressed when she was simply an actress and influencer, instead of, you know, one of the most-photographed women in the entire world.

        "I really don’t think this baby will be dressed in smocking and knee-high socks the way Kate [Middleton]’s children have been," says Sarah Dixon, who has been a maternity nurse to the royals' friends (so, considering the source, it sounds like she hasn't worked directly with the Fab Four).

        Meghan is a "very modern parent" with an "individual" style, she adds. She'll probably take cues from friends Amal Clooney and Serena Williams, with whom she's friends, according to Dixon.

        For what it's worth, I think either kinds of style are fine! I love love the way that George, Charlotte, and Louis are dressed like little wee gentlemen (and lady):

        But Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams' daughter, has a cool, sporty style that's oh-so-cute too:

        It's just going to be cute, any way you look at it. But either way, Baby Sussex is going to have major competition from none other than Prince Louis, who's been the most trendy royal influencer yet. They're going to be the best-dressed cousins ever. I love it.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Prince Louis’ Outfits Are Already Selling Out
        image
        Fans Are Sure Meghan & Harry's Baby Name Is Diana
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Elton John Says Meghan & Harry's Baby Is Due Soon
        image This Is How We'll Know Meghan Markle Is in Labor
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan & Harry's Message for Princess Charlotte
        Princess Charlotte fourth birthday photoshoot, Norfolk, UK - Apr 2019
        Adorable Photos to Celebrate Princess Charlotte
        image See Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Pics
        Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 8 Prince Harry Has New and Confusing Travel Plans
        image Kate Middleton Stepped Out for a Sweet Cause
        image Why Meghan and Harry Unfollowed the Royal Family
        Duchess Of Cambridge Attends ANZAC Day Service Kate Middleton's Prestigious Gift from the Queen
        image Meghan and Harry's Wedding Gift for Idris Elba