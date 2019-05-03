Per the Daily Mail and originally reported in People, a royal source says that Baby Sussex is going to have a fashion-forward, "individual" style.

Sarah Dixon speculates that the baby's outfits will look very different than that of Kate Middleton's children, which is a little more traditional.

Prince Louis, who just turned one, and Princess Charlotte, four, are also style influencers in their own right.

Before you say it, yes, I know, "Will Baby Sussex be the most stylish royal ever?" is kind of a ridiculous question to ask. I can't help it—I'm just so excited for Baby Sussex! But believe it or not, there's actually a royal source speculating on the style of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, namely, that he or she will be just as fashion-forward as Mommy.

The Duchess Effect is absolutely applicable to Meghan—clothing items she wears sell out quickly, and she's put brands on the map by buying from them. She's also favored a more modern, streamlined style, which is in keeping with how she dressed when she was simply an actress and influencer, instead of, you know, one of the most-photographed women in the entire world.

"I really don’t think this baby will be dressed in smocking and knee-high socks the way Kate [Middleton]’s children have been," says Sarah Dixon, who has been a maternity nurse to the royals' friends (so, considering the source, it sounds like she hasn't worked directly with the Fab Four).

Meghan is a "very modern parent" with an "individual" style, she adds. She'll probably take cues from friends Amal Clooney and Serena Williams, with whom she's friends, according to Dixon.

For what it's worth, I think either kinds of style are fine! I love love the way that George, Charlotte, and Louis are dressed like little wee gentlemen (and lady):

But Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams' daughter, has a cool, sporty style that's oh-so-cute too:

It's just going to be cute, any way you look at it. But either way, Baby Sussex is going to have major competition from none other than Prince Louis, who's been the most trendy royal influencer yet. They're going to be the best-dressed cousins ever. I love it.

