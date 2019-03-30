Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the final days of her pregnancy. Betting already started in October, literally six months ago (just as soon as the news was announced), about what the name and sex of the baby will be. Get this: The latest most popular bet is that Meghan will have a girl, to be named Diana. Excuse me while I go faint.

Diana was already a popular choice from the get-go. Generally, bookies go for traditional names, so Charles, Elizabeth, Edward, William (that would make family gatherings confusing, I think), Arthur, James, Victoria, Henry, and Alexandra were also early contenders. Since then, there were rumors that Meghan might be having a boy, but nothing has substantiated that theory since.

Now, weeks away from the big day, Diana is the "red hot favorite," according to Express. Apparently tied in the most popular spot is "Victoria," Harry's great-great-great grandmother's name. Also known as Queen Victoria. I like it! I don't feel like Victoria is too dated, as some of the classic names sometimes seem to be.

Other popular names are "Alice and Isobella/Isabella at 12/1 and Alexandra, Elizabeth and Grace at 16/1."

Prince Charles has already (jokingly) laid bets on the baby's new name, based on Meghan and Harry's recent trip to Australia and New Zealand, “Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist. But, ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les,” he said. OR the name could be Daphne, based off of Harry's Australian BFF?

Said baby would also join her cousin Princess Charlotte, whose middle names are Elizabeth Diana. So Prince William has already channeled his mom in that special way already.

Pool/Max Mumby Getty Images

The choice of name ended up being controversial, which is why it might be a little surprising if Meghan and Harry decide to go that route but for the FIRST name, which is even more daring. But stranger things have happened, and Meghan absolutely loves to break with tradition when she needs to.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE