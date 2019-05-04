Kim Kardashian Apparently Makes $1 Million Per Instagram Post

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family charge lots of money to promote brands on their enormously-popular social media channels.

New court filings for a lawsuit Kim Kardashian is involved in confirm that the reality star earns at least $300,000-$500,000 for a single Instagram post.

Sources close to the star told TMZ that the number is actually closer to $1 million per Instagram post, and that the legal documents in question will likely be refiled to reflect that.

The intel comes courtesy of a lawsuit Kim is involved in against fast fashion brand Missguided USA clothing company. Basically, Kim says the company used her image to sell clothes and, when the company failed to respond to the allegations, Kim decided to seek a default judgement of $5 million, TMZ reports.

In the legal documents Kim's lawyers filed to support her request, the team revealed that the reality star and mogul revealed charges between $300,000 and $500,000 for a single Instagram post—a figure that sources close to the star told TMZ is low. Apparently, the real number is closer to $1 million per Instagram post and Kim's legal team is expected to update the filing to reflect that.

