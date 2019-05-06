image
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announced Baby Sussex's Birth

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House
Chris JacksonGetty Images

    The royal baby is finally here! Meghan Markle officially gave birth to her and Prince Harry's child this morning. The Duke and Duchess announced the news on their personal Instagram account, @SussexRoyal. Read the sweet post below:

    "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

    Meghan and Harry only launched @SussexRoyal at the beginning of April, presumably in anticipation of the announcement of the new member of their family.

    Meghan went into labor early this morning U.K. time. The news was announced around 9 a.m. EST, and the birth was confirmed around 9:45 a.m. EST time.

    Congrats to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their new baby boy!

