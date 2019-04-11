Meghan Markle is expected to give birth any day now.

The Duke and Duchess are choosing not to show their baby to the world at the hospital, instead exiting privately.

This is a surprising break in royal tradition, considering Princess Diana and Kate Middleton both made appearances with their children hours after giving birth.

In case you haven't heard, Meghan Markle will be giving birth to her and Prince Harry's first child any day now. Although we don't have too many details yet about where she will be giving birth, we do know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are choosing not to have baby Sussex make its first appearance at the hospital, breaking royal tradition. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, Harry and Meghan will have a photocall around two days after the birth.

According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family." The media will, however, be told when Meghan is in labor and when baby Sussex is born.

#HarryandMeghan say they are very grateful for “the goodwill they have received from people throughout the UK & around the world” and “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private”. pic.twitter.com/jjrhTdZpp3 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) April 11, 2019

Royal mothers including Princess Diana and Kate Middleton presented their children to the world by stepping out of the hospital after their births. Following Prince Louis' birth last year, Kate made an appearance outside of the hospital a mere seven hours (!) later, though fans criticized her for setting unrealistic standards for new moms.

Meghan, it seems, wants to take a more subtle approach (spending time with her child in private, then showing him or her to the world when she's ready), which is totally reasonable. Unlike George, Charlotte, and Louis, baby Sussex isn't directly in line to the throne. (It's seventh, and has a long way to go.)

Here's Will and Kate announcing the birth of Prince George in 2013:

And Princess Charlotte in 2015:

And Prince Louis in 2018:

Though it would have been exciting to see baby Sussex right away, I'll just be over here patiently waiting for those first Instagram pictures.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE