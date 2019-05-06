image
Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to the Royal Baby

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Bristol
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

• Meghan Markle has given birth to her first child, a boy.

• Right before the news was announced, the Palace confirmed that Meghan went into labor in the early morning hours U.K. time.

• The name of the baby hasn't been revealed yet.

The royal baby is here! Meghan Markle has officially given birth to her and Prince Harry's first child after going into labor early this morning. Meghan and Harry announced the news on Instagram via their @SussexRoyal account.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting their first child back in October right before they embarked on their 16-day royal tour through Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji a couple days after Princess Eugenie's wedding.

The Duke and Duchess chose not to find out the sex of their baby beforehand. As they prepared to move into their newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage, they decorated the nursery in gender-neutral colors with eco-friendly paint. Meghan continued to attend royal engagements with Harry throughout her pregnancy, and she celebrated her baby shower in NYC with close friends back in February.

Meg and Harry have decided not to stick to royal tradition, and instead will spend time with their child in private before they show their baby to the world. No word on a name yet, but it should be released within the next couple days during the photocall!

image
50 Royal Baby Traditions You Had No Idea Existed
