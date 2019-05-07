Katie Holmes and rumored long-term partner Jamie Foxx made a rare appearance together at Monday night’s Met Gala 2019, and even co-ordinated their looks.



The celebrity couple are notoriously private about their relationship, and have been on and off together for six years with only a small handful of joint public appearances.



Holmes and Foxx posed for sweet photos together behind the scenes at the Met Gala, having being spotted holding hands in public on a number of recent occasions.

Monday night’s Met Gala 2019 really delivered on the cute couples front, and it was enough to melt even the iciest of hearts. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were there, newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looked adorable, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas recreated their famous first appearance together.

But (and I truly mean no offense by this), please move over, everyone. Because there was also a surprise joint appearance from actress Katie Holmes and her longterm rumored partner, Jamie Foxx. A shared cameo by this couple is about as rare as it gets. It’s like the total eclipse of the celebrity world, and it needs to be equally recognized, admired, and analyzed.

The evening began with the pair walking the carpet separately. But still, it doesn’t get much more official than attending the Met Gala as an item, and Holmes and Foxx even went as far as to coordinate their outfits for the evening. While 40-year-old Katie looked stunning in a 3D printed, purple Zac Posen dress, her 51-year-old beau fixed up to subtly match with smart shoes in the exact same violet color. Seriously, this could be it. This could be an announcement that they really are a 'thing'.

Last night marks their first celebrity-studded, loved-up event together since they attended a pre-Grammys gala in January 2018.



Seeing the pair pose so proudly together is guaranteed to melt your heart, as the notoriously private rumored couple have kept their romance well hidden since first getting together back in 2013. It seems as though they may now be ready to go public after six years of dating, as their appearance at the Met Gala follows a stream of public sightings involving hand-holding and sweet PDA.

These photos are like the final chapter of a fairytale. And Cardi B popping in to join them is like the fairy godmother that Katie deserves.

