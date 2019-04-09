In the aftermath of Katie Holmes' divorce from Tom Cruise, she stopped talking about her romantic relationships, instead choosing to focus on her life in New York with daughter Suri Cruise. From the glimpses we've managed to get from her Holmes' long-term relationship with fellow actor Jamie Foxx, she's happily in love. But the couple is constantly sparking breakup rumors because they don't live together, spend a lot of time apart, won't talk about each other publicly, don't share anything on social media, and otherwise keep very quiet about the whole situation. And now, finally, we may know why.

First, apparently the relationship is beautiful, real, and still serious. "Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship," a source told Us Weekly exclusively. Apparently they're also "close friends," which is so sweet.

The source added, "They keep it private and protect it for the most part because they don’t want to disrupt either of their families. Jamie rarely has her over his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids." Jamie has two kids from previous relationships, ad loves to post pictures of them on his social media.

Apparently, the recent speculation that the two broke up was unfounded—what was closer to the truth is that the two have a way of talking about their private lives so as not to give too much away. The source called Jamie's comments about being single "nonchalant." "While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line, ‘I’m single.'"

Way back in 2018, a source said that the couple "see each other more than people would think." They're probably able to connect when the cameras aren't on them, away from public eyes. “When Katie and Jamie are together, it works,” a source said. “It’s weird, but it’s what works for them."

With all that said, apparently Jamie does have an amazing relationship with Katie's daughter, and the two are close. Katie loves sharing pics of Suri on Instagram (look how big she's getting!):

So it's not as though Jamie and Katie are out of each other's lives altogether, just that they are their own separate entities, and they're respectful of the families each one has.

