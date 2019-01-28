After a very public relationship with Tom Cruise that ended in divorce in 2012, Katie Holmes all but disappeared from the spotlight. Holmes chose to focus instead on her work as an actor, producer, and director, and her low-key life with daughter Suri in New York City. But in the last year we've gotten much more information about Holmes' relationship with Jamie Foxx, the man she's been quietly dating for over five years.

Last year, Holmes finally stepped out holding hands with Foxx, and they've since provided glimpses of casual get-togethers and even (gasp!) some PDA. Here's everything we know about one of the most private relationships in Hollywood, from how it all started to where they are today.

August 2013

It's believed that Holmes and Foxx began their relationship in 2013, a year or so after Holmes split from Cruise. The two had known each other as far back as 2006–here they are with Holmes' now-ex Cruise.

Getty Images

Apparently, Foxx and Holmes saw one another again at a benefit in the Hamptons in 2016, according to People, where they were seen dancing arm-in-arm. Once they officially got together, the couple reportedly went to extreme lengths—including disguises—to keep their relationship a secret, and we didn't hear a peep out of them for 18 whole months.

March 2015

Extremely blurry photos appear to show Holmes and Foxx holding hands, and Us Weekly unofficially confirms the relationship.

Getty Images

A source told People, "This is not some intense romance.” The source added, “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn…But contrary to those conclusions, they’re not about to run off and make some serious commitment.”

December 2015

Holmes was a guest at Foxx's 48th birthday bash in New York City. The surprise party, also attended by Jennifer Hudson and Alicia Keys, was the first sign in close to a year that the couple remained together (phew).

March 2016

Both Foxx and Holmes were spotted wearing rings on their wedding fingers. Jamie Foxx's rep shot down rumors that the pair are engaged or married to People—the first time a rep for either of the couple had alluded to their relationship.

August 2016

Holmes was in the audience at Barbra Streisand's concert in New York City to see Foxx be brought onstage, but Holmes and Foxx didn't sit together and no photographs were taken of the couple. We can assume that Holmes was there to cheer on her boyfriend, though.



May 2017

Holmes visited Foxx in Paris when he shot the Robin Hood remake (released in late 2018). "They’re going to go out to dinner more often," a source tells Us. "They plan to start going public."

September 2017

A watershed moment! Holmes and Foxx held hands and walked along a beach together, proving to the world that the relationship was still going strong (despite continuing to be very tight-lipped about the whole thing, obviously).

January 2018

Finally! Katie attended Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala in honor of Jay Z with Foxx on her arm, and the two looked happy and in love. The couple spent the entire time smiling and whispering to each other, according to photos (finally! photos!).

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

February 2018

Foxx literally walked off an interview with ESPN, as reported in Page Six, after being asked about his relationship with Holmes, thus confirming in no uncertain terms that he's not going to discuss the relationship.

April 2018

As has now become customary for the couple, they arrived and left separately for a date night in New York, this time at the high-end restaurant Nobu, according to People.

June 2018

A rumor began to spread that the couple had broken up, but Holmes' publicist is quick to shoot the story down to People. Of course, neither Holmes nor Foxx had ever confirmed their relationship to begin with, so this firm denial was very interesting.

Late 2018

Holmes and Foxx were spotted on a date in New Orleans, then they celebrated her birthday together in New York, and then they engaged in some steamy, sexy PDA while they're on a yacht in Miami.

BACKGRID

Mega Agency

Splash News

These are big steps for the couple, who have presumably gotten very used to keeping their relationship behind closed doors. Five years on (!), even though they've still not confirmed their relationship, they've clearly gotten comfortable with everyone knowing about it.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE