Through an Instagram post, Hilary Duff explained that she's stopped breastfeeding her daughter Banks at six months.

She detailed why it was the best decision for them both, how hard it was, and what she took away. She also gave love and support to fellow moms out there going through similar struggles.

Hilary recently gave a sweetly intimate look at her home water birth, so she's been honest about her journey for a long, long time.

Actress-singer-author Hilary Duff has been honest and compassionate on social media about being a new mom to daughter Banks—including sleeplessness (her AND the baby), postpartum stress, and now breastfeeding. In a long, revealing post, Hilary explained how she's made the decision to stop breastfeeding Banks at six months, and how she knew it was the best decision for both of them.

She explained, "Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old). I am a working mom of two...Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around."

She went on to describe how the experience was different this time around because she wasn't working (or pumping much) for nine months after her son Luca was born. "Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening."

Despite all of that, Hilary said she enjoyed breastfeeding Banks. "[I] felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star."

Hilary continued sharing in the comments of her own post, saying that making the decision was super-difficult for her. "I thought about it ALL day everyday. It was a constant loop in my head. Weighing the pros and cons. And half of the time I wasn’t making any sense. It was about me, and not Banks at that point. I cried many times and felt so depressed while weening."

She added, "I wasn’t myself at all. Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart...the part of me that I know is smart and rational. The lows felt horrible...I am happy to say that I haven’t fed or pumped in three days and it’s crazy how fast you can come out on the other side. I feel fine and happy and relieved and silly that I even stressed on it so hard. Banks is thriving and I get even more time with her and daddy gets to do more feeds! And mommy gets a tiny bit more sleep!"

She rounded out the post with a simple shout-out to moms going through something similar. "Whether you are pre or postpartum. Or just a busy mom, You are a [superhero] everyday for all that you do...Love you all and hope this helps anyone struggling! See you nursing bras✌🏻 until next time!" I love that she leaves the door open for the future, and has such a beautiful, honest attitude about what she went through.

In the comments, lots of fans opened up about similar experiences, thanking the actress for being honest. Hilary's partner Matthew Koma, who's been a sweet, supportive partner, replied simply, "My hero."

It's worth reading the whole thing for its honesty and sweetness. I appreciate so much how she simply speaks to her own experience and shares so that others might get something out of it.

