Prince Philip Was the First Royal Family Member to Meet Baby Sussex

image
By Rachel Epstein
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images

Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their official photo-call to show Baby Sussex to the world. The proud parents posed inside of St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle with their newborn, and the new family could not get any cuter.

As the world patiently awaits the name Meghan and Harry chose for baby Sussex, one very important person must meet him first: the Queen. However, royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed that QE2 wasn't, in fact, the first member of the royal family to meet baby Sussex. Instead, it was actually Prince Philip who casually bumped into the trio at Windsor Castle.

Per Scobie's tweet, "The Queen is meeting Baby Sussex shortly, but Prince Philip was actually the first member of the royal family to meet him. 'We just bumped into the Duke as we were talking by, it was just so nice,' says Meghan. 'It will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to the whole family.'"

Meghan gave birth on May 6, 2019 at 5:26 a.m. U.K. time. She decided not to have a home birth after all, and took a modern approach by choosing not to have a photo-call immediately after her son was born. No other member of the royal family besides the Queen and Prince Philip have met baby Sussex yet, but Meghan's mom, Doria, was present at the time of her grandson's birth.

The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
WPA PoolGetty Images
image
DOMINIC LIPINSKIGetty Images

It's safe to say the photos were well worth the wait.

