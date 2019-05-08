After much speculation on whether Meghan Markle would have her child at home or at a hospital, the Duchess of Sussex officially gave birth to baby boy at an undisclosed hospital on May 6, 2019. Meghan and Harry have already enjoyed some quiet time with their little one, choosing not to present him to the public right away. (Though adorable new dad Harry did step out quickly on Monday to speak to the press.) However, today marks the family's first time appearing in public with the baby in an official photo-call.

For the cameras, the Duchess of Sussex chose a white Grace Wales Bonner dress. (It was originally thought to be Givenchy, per fashion site Meghan's Mirror, but royal reporters confirmed it was Bonner, a talented British designer who has a British mother and Jamaican father.)

Meanwhile, Harry wore a suit while cradling their newborn. Harry is set to fly out to the Netherlands on Thursday, so this photo-call came just in time. Meghan has no publicly scheduled events on her calendar yet as she is on maternity leave.

“We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy”



Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, introduce their new baby son to the world https://t.co/RGfVNoJgmF pic.twitter.com/VhijbrW01F — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 8, 2019

DOMINIC LIPINSKI Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI Getty Images

WPA Pool Getty Images

Obviously, Meghan's first appearance after giving birth was very different from both Kate Middleton's and Princess Diana's. Kate posed for photos while holding her newborns outside the Lindo Wing just hours after giving birth to all three of her children.

Kate Middleton in a red Jenny Packham dress while holding Prince Louis. Anwar Hussein Getty Images

All three times, Kate chose dresses by Jenny Packham for her post-baby appearances.

Top: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge outside the Lindo Wing after the birth of Princess Charlotte. Bottom: The Duke and Duchess after the birth of Prince George. Zak Hussein Getty Images

Last year, she wore a red dress when she had Prince Louis. She wore a yellow printed dress when she had Princess Charlotte and a blue polka dot dress when she gave birth to Prince George.

Similarly, Princess Diana also gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry at the Lindo Wing and stepped out with her newborns right after.

Princess Diana and Prince William with baby William in 1982. Anwar Hussein Getty Images

Meghan, however, stuck to her signature style, choosing a Grace Wales Bonner dress, which was similar to her past looks, and Manolo Blahnik pumps. No word yet on a name for baby Sussex. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess!

I thought I had seen Meghan’s dress before but what I noticed was she really does like the button down, sleeveless with collar style dress... new mom looked absolutely amazing, healthy, happy and glowing this afternoon!!! 🇬🇧👑 #MummySussex #MommySussex pic.twitter.com/eCtVLjbZuS — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) May 8, 2019

