In an Instagram post last night, Demi Lovato expressed so much love and affection for her two BFFs.

She credited them for sticking with her during her tough times, when others "abandoned" her.

Demi's been open and honest about how she's fighting for sobriety, sometimes literally.

One of the many awesome things about Demi Lovato is that she's real about the process of staying sober and healthy—after a much-publicized relapse in 2018, she's staying quietly healthy, just changed managers, and celebrating small milestones of sobriety. Now, she's pulling back the curtain back even further to show us how she's able to stay well mentally and emotionally—and her BFFs Sara Elizabeth Mitchell (known as Sirah) and Matthew Scott Montgomery are a huge part of it.

In an Instagram post late Tuesday, Demi gave them a sweet shoutout after the three were on vacation together in Bora Bora. "Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana," Demi explained.

She went on. "You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through shit...you were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me."

"You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright," she finished sweetly.

Not only is this so sweet because it highlights the empathy her true friends have shown, but Demi's also giving guidance on how best to help a friend in need. Once again, she's channeling what her life looks like, how hard she's been working, and the beauty that's come out of it.

Here's the original post:

The whole thing is so candid—and Demi's started to become more active on social media again, so hopefully it's a sign of things to come.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE