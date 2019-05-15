image
Demi Lovato Opens Up About How Her Friends Have Helped Her Stay Healthy

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images
    • She credited them for sticking with her during her tough times, when others "abandoned" her.

        One of the many awesome things about Demi Lovato is that she's real about the process of staying sober and healthy—after a much-publicized relapse in 2018, she's staying quietly healthy, just changed managers, and celebrating small milestones of sobriety. Now, she's pulling back the curtain back even further to show us how she's able to stay well mentally and emotionally—and her BFFs Sara Elizabeth Mitchell (known as Sirah) and Matthew Scott Montgomery are a huge part of it.

        In an Instagram post late Tuesday, Demi gave them a sweet shoutout after the three were on vacation together in Bora Bora. "Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana," Demi explained.

        She went on. "You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through shit...you were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me."

        "You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright," she finished sweetly.

        Not only is this so sweet because it highlights the empathy her true friends have shown, but Demi's also giving guidance on how best to help a friend in need. Once again, she's channeling what her life looks like, how hard she's been working, and the beauty that's come out of it.

        Here's the original post:

        View this post on Instagram

        #ThreeCourseMeal... just me and my best friends living our best lives.. Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana.. thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef. I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do.. You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through shit.. you were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me. You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week 💗 @sirahsays @matthew_scott_montgomery ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

        A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

        The whole thing is so candid—and Demi's started to become more active on social media again, so hopefully it's a sign of things to come.

