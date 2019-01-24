image
Today's Top Stories
1
8 Romantic Weekend Getaways Any Couple Will Love
Street Style - Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019
2
5 Handbag Trends to Keep Your Eyes on in 2019
image
3
Who Would You Put in a '10 Things...' Reboot?
image
4
Required Listening: The Best Songs of 2019
image
5
'The Bachelor' Has Never Felt More Openly Ageist

Demi Lovato Offers Supportive Message to Bebe Rexha Over Inclusive Fashion

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesIsabel Infantes - PA Images

Singer-actress Demi Lovato has always been a body-positive advocate, and even recently took to Instagram to voice her criticism of fat-shaming. And so it's only natural that she would have some positive words in support of Bebe Rexha, who took the fashion industry to task in an Instagram video, saying she was "too big" for a number of design houses to dress her for the Grammys. In the Instagram comments and first spotted by People, Lovato praised Rexha for taking a stand.

In the video, Rexha explained, "I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, like, I’m too big."

"If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you," she said. "Then I don’t want to wear your f—king dresses because that’s crazy ‘cause you’re saying that all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses."

Lovato immediately rushed to Rexha's defense. "F—king preach!" the singer commented. "Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!" she added.

image
InstagramBebe Rexha

Earlier this month, Lovato spotted an ad for Game of Sultans calling an average weight woman "obese" and comparing her to a thinner, "pretty" woman. "Why is this fat shaming bullsh*t on my feed?" she asked. "You can be 'pretty' at any weight." The game company apologized and took the ad down.

Meanwhile, Rexha has received a number of offers to dress her for the Grammys. So it sounds like the vocal comments that the two singers have made are helping to, slowly, make a difference in the industry.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Demi Lovato Calls Out Fat-Shaming Instagram Ad
image
Demi Lovato Shows Fans How She's Fighting
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Jenna Dewan Nailed Everyday Casual In This Outfit
image Hilary Duff's Boyfriend Jokingly Fake-Trolls Her
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image What We Know About Mahershala Ali's Family
image Meghan Markle Is Making Her New Home Eco-Friendly
image Ariana Grande Just Dropped Her Album Tracklist
image Chelsea Clinton Is Expecting Her Third Child
image Miley Cyrus Just Got A Super NSFW New Tattoo
image Everything We Know About Penn Badgley's Marriage
image What Terrifies Taylor Schilling
image 'The Bachelor' Girls Are Killing It In Glasses