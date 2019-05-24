Potential spoilers for The Bachelorette episode 3. Of the bachelors from Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, Tyler Gwozdz (a.k.a. one of TWO Tylers this season) has been lighting the Internet on fire lately. Apparently, he's one to watch, especially in episode three for an intriguing scene that will be highly dramatic and very consequential for Tyler's run on the show. So, before we figure out what happened, let's dive in to explore who Tyler G. is and how we got to this point.

He's from Florida.

According to his bio, he's from Boca Raton, but he's apparently lived all over and originally hails from Connecticut. He loves that #boatlife: "He avoids clubs at all costs and would much rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle or relaxing on his boat." Apparently he's working on his PhD in clinical psychology with the hope of being a psychologist. His side hustle is "Dream Therapy Analysis," soooo like interpreting dreams, I guess? And according to his Instagram, in 2016 he was working on sales for a brand called Spiked Seltzer.

He made an impression right away.

In his intro, Tyler told Hannah he'd been dreaming about her for weeks. Lol. Also, something I did not notice from the premiere was his lack of socks with his suit. But...why??

John Fleenor Getty Images

He got the very first one-on-one date with Hannah.

Tyler was ribbed on Twitter for having a boring, awkward date, but he got that coveted rose, so Hannah must have liked what she heard/saw. She compares him to Tim Tebow, and now I can tooootally see it.

They went ATV riding and then had a picnic. From what I saw, there wasn't anything important they talked about, other than the fact that Hannah brings up Colton—especially how hard her own one-on-one with him was—and is much more vocal and honest now. Tyler is supportive of her and her growth, and Hannah seems really pleased.

There's an incident with him in an upcoming episode.

Reality Steve notes that producers come to the bachelor mansion in episode 3 and basically just...remove him. Apparently they've gotten word about a past relationship/relationships and it's enough for them to take action.

There's more detail being reported out there, but the gist is that words like "misogynist" are being used, as well as references to a controversial past relationship. So, that's not great—and might not show up in the producers' initial research, so it might be why Tyler was originally deemed fit to be on the show, then suddenly wasn't.

We'll see exactly how it plays out on Monday...

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE