Why Does Cam Ayala Get a "Pity Rose" on Hannah's Season of 'The Bachelorette'?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
John FleenorGetty Images

So one of the more...quirky (read: kinda annoying) bachelors on Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season is Cam Ayala. He's the guy who has rapped more than once in just two episodes, in addition to letting everyone know (many, many times) that the mantra he lives by is ABC, or Always Be Cam. He's also the one that a lot of the bachelors don't like, primarily because he crashed a group date that wasn't his. In the promo for the third episode, there's a much-talked scene with him, a.k.a. the "pity rose." What in the world could that be?

So, for context, we know that Cam has lymphedema, from his social media post from December of 2018. In a nutshell, it's a rare, understudied condition that mean Cam has had to endure a lot of treatment in his young life and almost had to have limbs amputated.

"The experts at Boston Children’s Hospital performed a diagnostic procedure that saved my leg from being amputated in Dec. 2016," he explained via Instagram. Among other things, Cam chose to share his story because, among other things, "Empathy and Sympathy are great but you ARE NOT entitled to them." He also said, "NEVER be ashamed of your story, it’s yours, and not everyone will understand nor is it your obligation to make them." This is probably a hint about what's coming.

View this post on Instagram

Okay, long post here. This is something that I have never been public about because I never wanted sympathy or for people to feel sorry for me. In 2002 I was officially diagnosed with #lymphedema a non-curable condition that is often misdiagnosed and completely understudied by medical professionals across the 🌎 I was told by dozens of doctors and “Specialists” that I would never be able to play competitive sports, and that I would have to manage this condition for the rest of my life. Receiving that news as a 12 year old boy was devastating because all I wanted to do was play 🏀 ⚾️ and 🏈 with my friends. After visiting over 20 clinics, I was finally given some treatment options. Through manual lymphatic drainage massage, leg pumps, and custom compression garments, I was given a second chance to live a “normal” life again. This didn’t come with countless nights of excruciating pain, swelling, and mental agony. Through the support of my family, friends, and music, I stopped focusing on my misfortunes and started prioritizing the blessings that I often took for granted. Fast forward to 2014, I experienced my first “episode” of infection in my right knee. The past 4 years brought me to the top medical hospitals in Houston, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. After enduring 13 surgical procedures, the only consensus that the doctors came to was....amputation. The thought of losing my leg gave me crippling fear and anxiety. How would I ever be able to dance with my future wife, play sports with my future kids, and maintain a healthy lifestyle? As fate would have it, the experts at Boston Children’s Hospital performed a diagnostic procedure that saved my leg from being amputated in Dec. 2016. What I learned from my experience is that you HAVE TO 1) stay vigilant in your journey for treatment and answers. 2) Empathy and Sympathy are great but you ARE NOT entitled to them 3) “Pain is temporary, love is necessary” - Lil Wayne 4) There are support groups and resources available IF you seek them out 5) NEVER be ashamed of your story, it’s yours, and not everyone will understand nor is it your obligation to make them Wishing you a #MerryChristmas and a #HappyNewYear #2019

A post shared by Cam Ayala (@camronayala) on

Here's the preview, in which the other bachelors get irritated:

Reality Steve says that it is this condition, lymphedema, that Cam explained to Hannah, and that it's what's driving the bachelors crazy in this clip.

Spoiler alert for potential events of The Bachelorette episode 3:

According to Reality Steve, the whole drama is enough to get Cam sent home before the rose ceremony even takes place. I'm noticing a trend in Hannah's season, mainly that if someone displeases her, he'll get sent packing right away.

What's interesting is how this all goes down—how does a bachelor's illness end up causing so much drama? (A note: I'm certainly not begrudging anyone their personal story or the manner in which they choose to tell it.) The sharing of personal stories is not unheard of on the Bachelor franchise, so I wonder if the way he told it (or maybe he bragged about it after?) is the true sticking point? Either way, it'll be interesting TV to watch the guy who has led with huge levels of confidence go home much, much earlier than he likely anticipated.

