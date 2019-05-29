Kit is reportedly working to combat stress and has been in the Connecticut facility since before the finale.

Just about every Game of Thrones actor has indicated how stressful and draining the last season was.

Last night, Page Six initially reported that Kit Harington had checked into a "luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use" in Connecticut before the Game of Thrones finale in early May, which "really hit him hard." Kit Harington's rep then confirmed the news, saying, "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

According to Page Six, Kit has been undergoing "psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $120,000 a month." A source added, "He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet."

On the HBO Game of Thrones documentary aired last weekend, "The Last Watch," fans spotted his deep emotions around the show ending. When he learned about Jon killing Dany for the first time, he got very upset, weeping and putting his hand over his mouth. In his final scene, he cried, sweetly calling the cast and crew his "family." "It'll always be the greatest thing I'll ever do," he said of the show.

He told Esquire, "My final day of shooting, I felt fine…I felt fine…I felt fine…then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit…Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just f—king broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again."

Kit has been honest about how draining the role has been—and apparently when his character, Jon Snow, died in season 5 (before being resurrected in season 6), he told Variety, "That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people." He added, "I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f—king act."



It sounds like it's been a long road for the actor, and that he's taking a break from what must have been an intense experience.

