Jenna Dewan Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her New Netflix Musical Drama

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Joe ScarniciGetty Images
    • And Jenna has been giving us incredible looks at her dancing and the moves that we miiiight see on the show.

        Guys. I love a good musical/Broadway theater/dance TV show (yes, even the crazy-amazing Smash), and the Netflix TV show formerly known as Mixtape looks like it's going to be sooooo good. The new musical drama stars Jenna Dewan, as well as Madeleine Stowe and Callie Hernandez, and Jenna is channeling her incredible dancing background to really step up (terrible pun intended) and give us a mega-sexy behind-the-scenes look at her part in the new show.

        For context, the Mixtape pilot was written by former Smash showrunner Josh Safran, who's also worked on Quantico, and "is a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds," according to Deadline. The title is being changed and will be shared soon, apparently.

        On Jenna's Instagram Stories, there are videos of her and other dancers practicing, as well as what looks like what might be might be another potential actor, Adam Jacobs—who clearly is not primarily a dancer—trying to follow along. I feel you, Adam. I am the clumsiest. So are these actual moves from the show?? Oh my God they look so amazing. I would immediately break my ankle if I tried to dance in heels.

        The creator gave a shoutout yesterday to the choreographer, James Alsop, and the crew (Jenna's there on the left):

        View this post on Instagram

        Love my choreographer @jamesals0p and her crew!

        A post shared by JS (@joshsafran) on

        And you can go to Jenna's Instagram Stories for video, but here are a few stills:

        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram
        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram
        image
        Jenna DewanInstagram

        Also, just look at that sexy fishnet and heels outfit:

        Of course, boyfriend Steve Kazee liked that photo on Instagram. I think he speaks for all of us—this looks amazing.

