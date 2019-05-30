image
Amazing Husband Prince Harry Makes a Sweet Gesture to Support Meghan Markle's Charities

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
    • He attended to Meghan's official patronages in her absence, making sure they were supported (and continuing his wife's work while she's out on maternity leave).

        It's been almost exactly one year since Meghan Markle attended her first royal garden party with new husband Prince Harry after pulling off the wedding of the century. She is now, of course, on maternity leave, likely doing yoga and hanging out with son Archie Harrison (at least in the vision I have of her taking some well-deserved time off). But Prince Harry stepped up in support of her charities at yesterday's garden party held at Buckingham Palace.

        According to the Royal Family's official Instagram, 8,000 people attended yesterday's event, which are designed to recognize those making a difference in their communities. According to HELLO!, Prince Harry "spent time chatting to the guests who were invited from Mayhew, the National Theatre, Smart Works and the Association of Commonwealth Universities." Those are all Meghan's official patronages, handed down to her from the Queen in early 2019. Meghan worked all the way up until a few weeks before her due date, and she's reportedly only taking a three-month maternity leave so she can get back to work, but it's soooo lovely to see that Harry is supporting her and her work while she's out. It's a quiet and unflashy gesture of support, all the more supportive because he's doing it under the radar.

        Harry did a sweet shoutout from the official Sussex Royal account, as well, with the account saying, "The Duke also greeted several representatives of The Duchess’ patronages on her behalf, as she is on maternity leave and was unable to attend."

        View this post on Instagram

        Today The Duke of Sussex attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace alongside Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of The Royal Family. The Queen hosts Garden Parties as a means of recognizing guests for the good work they are doing in their communities, a tradition steeped in history and dating back to the 1860s during Queen Victoria’s reign. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first official Garden Party as a couple last May at Buckingham Palace just days after their wedding, in celebration of The Prince of Wales’ charity work, patronages and military affiliations. Today, The Duke of Sussex met with several guests including those that he and The Duchess extended a personal invitation to based on their extensive work in the community. His Royal Highness met with a representative of @africanparksnetwork (of which he is President), a mental health consultant for @weareinvictusgames and countless others who are leading by example with high impact cause driven work. The Duke also greeted several representatives of The Duchess’ patronages on her behalf, as she is on maternity leave and was unable to attend. These include members from @themayhew @thenationaltheatre and @smartworkscharity as well as The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Amongst the 8,000 people attending today were Members of the Armed Services, Ambassadors as well as those who have made a positive impact through the arts, charity work and volunteering. Thank you to volunteers, staff and all of those who dedicate their time and energy to working towards the collective good. We appreciate all that you do 👏

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        Here are more pictures from that event:

        You know the best way you can help Meghan, Harry? Grab some snacks and bring them home! At least, that's what I'd want.

