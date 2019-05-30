At yesterday's royal garden party, Prince Harry made a sweet nod to wife and new mom Meghan Markle.

He attended to Meghan's official patronages in her absence, making sure they were supported (and continuing his wife's work while she's out on maternity leave).

Prince Harry's been out doing lots of this kind of work lately, and was even spotted on a commercial flight (!) headed home this week.

It's been almost exactly one year since Meghan Markle attended her first royal garden party with new husband Prince Harry after pulling off the wedding of the century. She is now, of course, on maternity leave, likely doing yoga and hanging out with son Archie Harrison (at least in the vision I have of her taking some well-deserved time off). But Prince Harry stepped up in support of her charities at yesterday's garden party held at Buckingham Palace.

According to the Royal Family's official Instagram, 8,000 people attended yesterday's event, which are designed to recognize those making a difference in their communities. According to HELLO!, Prince Harry "spent time chatting to the guests who were invited from Mayhew, the National Theatre, Smart Works and the Association of Commonwealth Universities." Those are all Meghan's official patronages, handed down to her from the Queen in early 2019. Meghan worked all the way up until a few weeks before her due date, and she's reportedly only taking a three-month maternity leave so she can get back to work, but it's soooo lovely to see that Harry is supporting her and her work while she's out. It's a quiet and unflashy gesture of support, all the more supportive because he's doing it under the radar.

Harry did a sweet shoutout from the official Sussex Royal account, as well, with the account saying, "The Duke also greeted several representatives of The Duchess’ patronages on her behalf, as she is on maternity leave and was unable to attend."

Here are more pictures from that event:

You know the best way you can help Meghan, Harry? Grab some snacks and bring them home! At least, that's what I'd want.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE