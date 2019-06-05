In a new interview with Piers Morgan during his visit to London, Donald Trump cleared up his recent comments on Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.





Having previously described the Duchess as “nasty”, the president instead praised her as “very nice” and “doing a good job”.





Trump also described Prince Harry as “a terrific guy.”

Previously on my new favorite reality show, Keeping Up With the President’s Opinion on Meghan Markle, Donald Trump described the Duchess of Sussex as “nasty”. It was perhaps not the smoothest start to his U.K. visit, seeing as he was due to have lunch with her husband, Prince Harry, later on in the trip.

Quickly back-peddling so as to not entirely offend the British royal family, Trump also went on to say that Meghan would still make a “very good” American princess. “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently," he told The Sun. "She will be very good. I hope she does [succeed]." The president later denied making the “nasty” comment entirely.

But, just in case there was any confusion or awkwardness left to air, the president has now fully cleared up the whole debacle, and made it known that he is actually a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Speaking in a new interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Trump referred to Meghan’s past comments on him and his politics, when she called him “misogynistic” and “divisive” during the 2016 election.

Trump told Morgan: “She was nasty to me. And that's OK for her to be nasty, it's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t. You know what? She's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life...I think she's very nice.”

The president also went on to clear up rumors that Prince Harry had avoided his company during Monday evening’s Buckingham Palace celebrations, insisting that the feud was fake news.

“No, no, no, just the opposite,” Trump stated. “In fact, he spent a lot of time talking to Ivanka and talking to my family. I went up—he couldn't have been nicer. Couldn't have been nicer. I think he's great.”

“I congratulated him and I think he's a terrific guy. The Royal Family is really nice,” he concluded.

In conclusion, everyone is indeed, nice, nicer and very nice.

