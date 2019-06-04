image
Today's Top Stories
1
Is Jed on 'The Bachelorette' for the Wrong Reason?
image
2
'City of Girls' Is an Ode to Promiscuous Women
image
3
The 25 Best Short Hairstyles for Round Faces
old building in Frankfurt
4
Make the Most of Your Stopover in Frankfurt
image
5
This CMO Is All About Heels and Sequins at Work

Kate Middleton Unexpectedly Reached Out to a Woman at the Banquet

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • The woman was Louise Linton, the wife of Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin (with whom Kate was walking in as a distinguished guest).

        Kate Middleton stunned at last night's formal dinner for President Donald Trump's state visit in a gorgeous ruffled Alexander McQueen gown. All eyes were on her as she debuted the new drew and some new (for her) jewelry, but we all might have missed a really sweet, subtle gesture between her and a royal guest.

        Kate was wearing one of her favorite tiaras, the Lover's Knot (also worn by Princess Diana), as well as sapphire earrings loaned by the Queen and originally belonging to the Queen Mother. She also, as anticipated, wore the Royal Family Order the Queen gave her earlier this year—the blue and white Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. So Kate was all in on her royal tributes last night.

        Apparently, Kate was all smiles at last night's banquet, even taking a moment to stop and chat with Louise Linton, the wife of Steve Mnuchin, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. Kate was walking into the banquet with him when she sweetly stopped to acknowledge Louise by saying hello and shaking her hand. According to HELLO!, "Louise, a 38-year-old actress from Scotland, looked ravishing in a burgundy gown."

        There's no picture of that interaction, but here's Kate with Steve Mnuchin:

        image
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        And Louise posted a picture of herself, captioning the photo, "Wonderful to be home in Britain! An honour to attend the State Dinner at Buckingham Palace. It was a beautiful evening."

        Also, just in case you were curious, this is what they all ended up eating, courtesy of HELLO! (Louise may have been sat close to her husband and Kate as they all ate together):

        For main, a saddle of new season Windsor lamb was served with fragrant herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce and for pudding, strawberry sable with tangy lemon verbena cream and an assortment of fresh fruit was plated before coffee and petit fours, which are miniature sweet treats, were brought out.

        With all that white, I would have immediately spilled all over myself.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Why Is Everyone In White at the State Banquet?
        image
        The Royal Fab Four Just Split Their Final Tie
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Why Is Everyone In White at the State Banquet?
        image Duchess Kate's Floral Erdem Dress Is a Royal Fave
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        The Meaning Behind Every Royal Family Member's Nam
        image See Meghan Markle's Outfit While Holding Her Baby
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY See Meghan Markle's Outfit While Holding Her Baby
        image Kate and Harry Chat Like Pals at Anzac Day Service
        image Kate Middleton Just Quietly Channeled Her Wedding
        image Kate Middleton Rewears an Easter Outfit from 2014
        The Royal Family Attend Easter Service At St George's Chapel, Windsor Kate Middleton Stuns in Baby Blue for Easter
        image Shop Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Line