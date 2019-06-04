At last night's state banquet, Kate Middleton stopped to greet and shake hands with a woman before walking into the dinner.

The woman was Louise Linton, the wife of Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin (with whom Kate was walking in as a distinguished guest).

Kate, along with many of the women, wore white to the event, and this might be why.

Kate Middleton stunned at last night's formal dinner for President Donald Trump's state visit in a gorgeous ruffled Alexander McQueen gown. All eyes were on her as she debuted the new drew and some new (for her) jewelry, but we all might have missed a really sweet, subtle gesture between her and a royal guest.

Kate was wearing one of her favorite tiaras, the Lover's Knot (also worn by Princess Diana), as well as sapphire earrings loaned by the Queen and originally belonging to the Queen Mother. She also, as anticipated, wore the Royal Family Order the Queen gave her earlier this year—the blue and white Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. So Kate was all in on her royal tributes last night.

Apparently, Kate was all smiles at last night's banquet, even taking a moment to stop and chat with Louise Linton, the wife of Steve Mnuchin, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. Kate was walking into the banquet with him when she sweetly stopped to acknowledge Louise by saying hello and shaking her hand. According to HELLO!, "Louise, a 38-year-old actress from Scotland, looked ravishing in a burgundy gown."

There's no picture of that interaction, but here's Kate with Steve Mnuchin:

WPA Pool Getty Images

And Louise posted a picture of herself, captioning the photo, "Wonderful to be home in Britain! An honour to attend the State Dinner at Buckingham Palace. It was a beautiful evening."

Also, just in case you were curious, this is what they all ended up eating, courtesy of HELLO! (Louise may have been sat close to her husband and Kate as they all ate together):

For main, a saddle of new season Windsor lamb was served with fragrant herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce and for pudding, strawberry sable with tangy lemon verbena cream and an assortment of fresh fruit was plated before coffee and petit fours, which are miniature sweet treats, were brought out.

With all that white, I would have immediately spilled all over myself.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE