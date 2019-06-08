image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Body Shimmers You Need This Summer
image
2
13 Ultra-Comfortable Flats That Still Look Cute
image
3
The Jonas Brothers Really Miss 'Game of Thrones'
image
4
Oversized Jean Jackets You Can Live in Year-Round
image
5
22 Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month

Why Prince Philip Isn't at Trooping the Colour 2019

It's been one of his favorite events to attend in the past.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
Getty Images

The royal family is very, very busy these days. Earlier this week, they wrapped up an awkward three-day state visit from President Donald Trump and his family. Before that, they welcomed little Archie Harrison Mountbatten to the fold. This week, preparations were being made for one of the biggest celebrations in the United Kingdom, Trooping the Colour.

The annual jubilee, which takes place on Saturday June 8, marks the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth. It's not technically her real birthday (Her Royal Highness was actually born in April), but the UK pulls out all of the stops to turn up in celebration of the Queen.

One familiar face is missing from this year's festivities: Prince Philip. After numerous years of joining in on the Trooping the Colour fun, the Duke of Edinburgh, a.k.a. the Queen's husband, is sitting this one out after also missing last year's parade. Fans of the royal family may be wondering why exactly he'd opt out of his wife's gigantic birthday party, but you don't have think too hard about this one—the reason is innocuous and totally scandal-free. Prince Philip isn't in attendance simply because he's retired.

Trooping the Colour
Dominic Lipinski - PA ImagesGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2019
Neil MockfordGetty Images
Trooping The Colour 2019
Neil MockfordGetty Images

On August 2, 2017, Prince Philip officially stepped back from his duties as a member of the royal family. His retirement came after years of working; the Duke has completed over 22,000 different solo appearances in his time. At the age of 97 (almost 98—his birthday is two days after Trooping the Colour!), Prince Philip is taking it easy these days, operating on a "wake up and see how I feel basis" and attending whichever event he pleases.

Some of his latest public appearances include cheering on his granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor as she competed Royal Windsor Horse Show as well as Princess Eugenie's October wedding to Jack Brooksbank last year. Now that his schedule is a lot more open, Prince Philip is prioritizing spending time with his family—he was one of the first royals to meet lil Archie after he was born, and the Duke is often spotted going on romantic horse rides around Windsor Castle with the Queen.

We're betting that Her Royal Highness isn't taking Prince Philip's absence from this year's revelry too personally. After all, when you're the Queen of England, every day is pretty much your birthday.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The Most Anticipated New Dramas of the Year
image
The Best Action Films on Netflix
image
The Very Best Julia Roberts Movies, Ranked
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Prince Louis Outgrumps Prince George
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING Will Fixed George's Hair at Trooping the Colour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Deeper Meaning Behind Kate's Trooping Outfit
BRITAIN-ROYAL-TROOPING See Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2019
image People Are Losing Their Minds Over Prince Louis
image Prince George Is Adorable at Trooping the Colour
image Meghan Markle Debuts a New Band on Her Ring Finger
Trooping The Colour 2019 See Prince Louis at His First Trooping the Colour
image Why Prince William Wasn't With Meghan and Harry
Kate Middleton Trooping the Colour
Every Outfit Kate Middleton Has Worn to Trooping