Like countless other women (and hopefully men), we saw Wonder Woman and left the theater with tears of pride in our eyes. Women kick butt. But it's not just Diana Prince. Despite Hollywood being a men's club (and the fact that many of the movies with female leads are written/directed by men with a penchant for stereotypes), women are strong as hell. And they've been slaying action movies for a while now. Ahead, the wonder women keeping Diana company.