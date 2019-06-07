image
Melania Trump Channels Meghan Markle in Her Latest Hair Accessory

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • No word on whether this was a deliberate decision or if Melania was simply wearing a style favored by many royals (a.k.a. a conservative dress/coat-dress with a matching headpiece).

        At this week's D-Day commemoration in Portsmouth, England, fans noticed a striking resemblance between First Lady Melania Trump's look—a pale cream suit with a disc-like hat worn to the side—and Meghan Markle's similar looking headpiece when she attended Trooping the Colour at almost exactly the same time last year. Could this be a nod to Prince Harry's wife, or is Melania simply mimicking a royal style (complete with fabulous headgear)?

        The outfits are slightly different in color—Meghan's a light pink, Melania's a paler off-white—and the necklines are different too. Meghan, who went a bit edgy for her first Trooping the Colour (edgy for royal standards, anyways), donned an off-the-shoulder look with large off-center buttons, which was offset by the slant of her hat to the opposite side. Melania wore a more traditional cut of blazer, the oversized collar slightly turned up to match the tilt of the hat. Between the two, the hat tilts are at slightly different angles, and Melania wore her hair up vs. Meghan's flowing waves. Nevertheless, the looks DO appear to be awfully similar, to me.

        Here's Melania:

        image
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        And here's Meghan's look from 2018:

        image
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        I can totally see it. I think it would be interesting if this were a deliberate emulating of Meghan's head-styling, but it's tough to tell, and there's no official word.

