Nobody can forget the tearful moment on The Hills when Heidi Montag revealed her plastic surgery to her mom, Darlene, and sister, Holly, for the first time. It was an emotional moment for mothers and daughters everywhere—even if you weren't fully invested in the show—and displayed the strain Heidi's choices put on her relationship with her family members. On top of that, Heidi's family wasn't exactly supportive of her then-boyfriend (now husband), Spencer Pratt, which also caused a lot of tension.

Now, with Heidi and Spencer returning to The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres on June 24, fans have wondered where Heidi's relationship with her family, specifically her mom and sister, stands today.

Heidi clearly remains close with her mom after posting an Instagram in December back in her hometown of Crested Butte, Colorado with her son, Gunner, in her arms and her mom next to them. "I’m in Heaven! It’s been such a blessing being here with my family in Colorado for Christmas," she captioned the post. "It’s important for me to be able to share both worlds with our children as they growup. Nothing is better than family time! Hope you all had a happy holiday!"



In 2017, Heidi posted another holiday Instagram with family members—but noticeably missing is her sister, Holly.

"This was the best Thanksgiving of my life! So thankful for my family! @gunnerpratt first Thanksgiving! Also the first holiday I have hosted at my house," she said. "Life gets so busy and there’s so many things going on. I love the holidays to reflect on what I am truly thankful for and what matters in life. To me love is the most important thing. 💙 I am so thankful our family continues to expand!"



(Also, can we please take a moment to observe that borderline-creepy portrait of Speidi in the background?!)

It seems Heidi and Holly were on good terms back in 2015 when Heidi was spotted rubbing her pregnant sister's stomach on the beach. However, neither of the sisters have posted pictures of each other on their personal accounts the last couple years. And because we know social media isn't reality, it's unclear what the sisters' relationship looks like today.

Meanwhile, we know Heidi's definitely not on the best terms with her sister-in-law, Stephanie Pratt. (That's a conversation for another time.) Hopefully we'll get some clarity on the upcoming episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings, which premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. EST on MTV. Find out how to watch for free, even if you don't have cable, here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE