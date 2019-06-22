image
How Kate Middleton Reminds the Royal Family of Princess Diana on Vacations

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • According to royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl, one of the things the two royal women have in common is a talent for skiing.
      • In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, Nicholl describes Kate's ski holidays with William, where she reminded royal insiders of Diana by skiing better than her Windsor love.

        You know how some people seem to fall for someone who reminds them of one of their parents? Well, Prince William is one of those people, apparently, because Kate Middleton has a ton in common with Will's late mother, Princess Diana.

        Not only are Kate and Diana both poised and kind and charitable and smart, but both fell for royal men whose butt they kicked on the ski slopes.

        In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl explains that one of the ways Kate reminded the royal family of Diana early on came during family vacations to Klosters, their favorite skiing holiday destination, where Kate showed Will up on the slopes—just like Diana always did with Prince Charles, apparently. Nicholl writes:

        "In March 2008, they flew to Klosters, and this time Pippa joined them. The sisters loved challenging one another on unmarked slopes. They were both better skiers than William, and Kate even outshone the protection officer who accompanied them down the slopes. Gliding expertly down the ski run, she conjured memories of Diana, who used to delight in outskiing Charles on the very same mountains."

        image
        Count this as one more reason we know Diana would have absolutely adored Kate.

