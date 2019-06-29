When she was a kid, Kate Middleton had a talent for impressions.

Kate Middleton is a woman of many talents. She's a gifted photographer, a great rower, and a natural at designing parks (sure, she's apparently "rubbish" at soccer, according to her oldest son, Prince George, but you can't win them all, right?). But, in addition to all of the talents she openly shares with the world, the Duchess of Cambridge has one more that she's apparently been hiding for years: Impressions.



In her book Kate: The Future Queen, royal expert and biographer Katie Nicholl explains that Kate has a talent for impersonating people—or, at very least, one specific person.

When Kate was a kid, she was a "great mimic," according to one of her old teachers, Kevin Allford, who knew Kate was back in her St. Andrews Prep days. Back in the day, Kate was obsessed with the British TV show Absolutely Fabulous and did a spot-on impression of Patsy Stone, one of the show's main characters, played hilariously by Joanna Lumley.

"They were great girls and in the classroom at 8 am tidying up before classes," Allford said, according to Nicholl. "Catherine was tremendous fun. I remember she loved the TV show Absolutely Fabulous, and she was a great mimic. She used to do an impression of Joanna Lumley, and would always joke to her friends when she thought the teacher wasn’t listening: ‘That’s absolutely fabulous, darling!’”



For reference, here's a compilation of Patsy Stone's best moments from Absolutely Fabulous. Feel free to imagine Kate saying all of these things:

