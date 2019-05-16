image
Kate Middleton Is About to Unveil the Gorgeous Garden She Helped Design

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • The showpiece garden connects with Kate's interests in helping people get back to nature, and it looks like it'll be gorgeous.

        I always love it when the royals carry out a "secret," a.k.a. unannounced, engagement (the whole thing feels so cloak and dagger, to me, even though it's a very normal thing that happens all the time), and yesterday Kate Middleton apparently had one—she's putting the finishing touches on that gorgeous garden she's been designing with the Royal Horticultural Society for the Chelsea Flower Show. Considering that the show opens in five days, she might be taking a look at the gorgeous finished product and making a few last-minute tweaks before the creation is unveiled to the world. Please, please let there be pictures.

        Its full title is the "Royal Horticultural Society Back to Nature Garden," and it ties in with Kate's particular cause of mental health by highlighting "the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing."

        Per the Court Circular, which gives details about royal engagements (and will often give details on secret/unannounced visits after the fact), "The Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon visited the Royal Horticultural Society Back to Nature Garden, jointly designed by Her Royal Highness, in the gardens of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London SW3."

        Kensington Palace's Twitter account has been highlighting the work Kate's been doing. Just a few days ago, they shared never-before-seen photos of Kate working with designers Andrée Davies and Adam White that give more details into the garden. According to one tweet, "Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for #RHSChelsea." Sounds like she's really digging into the work (terrible pun absolutely intended), and we know she loves camping and scouting, so this sounds right up her alley.

        And here's a rough sketch of what the garden will look like, complete with "Treehouse, Waterfall and stream, Rustic den, Campfire, Stepping stones":

        Ok, so anyone who lives/works/is visiting England between the dates of May 21 and 25 needs to go check it out and report, because it is going to be goooorgeous.

