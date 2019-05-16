As spotted by HELLO!, Kate Middleton carried out a secret engagement yesterday to put the finishing touches on her Royal Horticultural Society Back to Nature Garden.

The showpiece garden connects with Kate's interests in helping people get back to nature, and it looks like it'll be gorgeous.

The initial details have been available for a few months—go here to read everything we know.

I always love it when the royals carry out a "secret," a.k.a. unannounced, engagement (the whole thing feels so cloak and dagger, to me, even though it's a very normal thing that happens all the time), and yesterday Kate Middleton apparently had one—she's putting the finishing touches on that gorgeous garden she's been designing with the Royal Horticultural Society for the Chelsea Flower Show. Considering that the show opens in five days, she might be taking a look at the gorgeous finished product and making a few last-minute tweaks before the creation is unveiled to the world. Please, please let there be pictures.

Its full title is the "Royal Horticultural Society Back to Nature Garden," and it ties in with Kate's particular cause of mental health by highlighting "the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing."

Per the Court Circular, which gives details about royal engagements (and will often give details on secret/unannounced visits after the fact), "The Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon visited the Royal Horticultural Society Back to Nature Garden, jointly designed by Her Royal Highness, in the gardens of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London SW3."

Kensington Palace's Twitter account has been highlighting the work Kate's been doing. Just a few days ago, they shared never-before-seen photos of Kate working with designers Andrée Davies and Adam White that give more details into the garden. According to one tweet, "Over the past few months, The Duchess and landscape architects Davies White have visited plant nurseries, suppliers and specialist craftspeople who have been growing and building elements of the garden ready for #RHSChelsea." Sounds like she's really digging into the work (terrible pun absolutely intended), and we know she loves camping and scouting, so this sounds right up her alley.

✏️The Duchess has worked with @The_RHS and @Davies_White to design and build the garden, to highlight how being active in nature can positively impact our physical and mental health #RHSChelsea pic.twitter.com/QpCGKul2Jv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2019

And here's a rough sketch of what the garden will look like, complete with "Treehouse, Waterfall and stream, Rustic den, Campfire, Stepping stones":

The Duchess of Cambridge's #RHSChelsea 'Back to Nature' garden has a natural woodland feel and contains lots of unique design features to inspire families to get outside and explore nature together.



Find out more: https://t.co/3HSAy4Wxdu pic.twitter.com/MP3p9iK2lA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2019

Ok, so anyone who lives/works/is visiting England between the dates of May 21 and 25 needs to go check it out and report, because it is going to be goooorgeous.

