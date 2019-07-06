At an event at Disneyland Paris last weekend, Katie Holmes proved that she's real life fashion royalty in a gorgeous (and gorgeously delicate) white dress.

Katie stopped by the iconic park to celebrate its Lion King Festival and posed for pictures with Minnie Mouse while she was there (AS YOU DO, OBVIOUSLY).

The actress shared a couple of her favorite pictures from the trip on Instagram and thanked Disneyland Paris for hosting her. No word on whether or not her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, was in attendance.

Katie wore a flowy, delicate white Zimmerman dress for a meet and greet with Minnie Mouse in front of the castle at the Paris, France theme park. The actress was at Disneyland Paris to celebrate the Lion King Festival at the park last weekend.

And, in case you were wondering, Katie loved the show. She took to Instagram to post some favorite snaps from her trip (including one with Minnie Mouse from the photo call mentioned above).

"The Lion King rhythms of the pride lands — an amazing show! Thank you!" Katie wrote along with a photo of herself about to embrace Minnie for a hug.

Katie also shared a dreamy photo showing off the beautiful back of her dress while she looks off at the Disneyland Paris castle in the distance. It's pure magic.

"Thank you Disneyland Paris for having me for the Lion King & Jungle book festival opening," she wrote. "Such a dream and an amazing moment."

No word on whether or not Katie's 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, joined her on the dreamy Disney trip.

