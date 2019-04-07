image
Today's Top Stories
1
20 New Beauty Products at Sephora You Need
image
2
How to Express Gratitude Without Feeling Awkward
image
3
Vote in the March Dadness Final Four Now
image
4
AOC Proves Pantsuits Don't Have to Be Boring
Bumble Mag
5
What You Should Know About Bumble's New Magazine

Jamie Foxx Reportedly Has an Amazing Relationship with Katie Holmes' Daughter, Suri Cruise

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Not only is their relationship going well, but Jamie reportedly has a great bond with Katie's daughter, 12-year-old Suri Cruise.
      • An "insider" close to the couple described Jamie's relationship with Suri to Closer Weekly, saying that Suri "loves" her mom's boyfriend, and that "he makes her laugh and he's a really good influence on her."

        Not only are Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes still going strong, but the actor apparently has a great relationship with Katie's 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. Of course, this intel comes courtesy of an unnamed "insider," so grain of salt.

        "Suri loves Jamie, he makes her laugh and he’s a really good influence on her," the insider apparently told Closer Weekly. "He has daughters so he knows how to talk to girls about what’s going on, he really gets deep with her about school and boys and bullies, which Katie loves."

        Katie has also bonded with Jamie's daughters, 25-year-old Corinne Foxx and 9-year-old Annalise Bishop.

        "Katie is close with Jamie’s girls," a source close to the couple told People back in 2018. "She spends time with them even when Jamie’s not there and they have dinner dates. Both girls get along really well with Katie. She’s been in Annalise’s life since she was really young so they are especially tight."

        Sounds like Jamie and Katie are melding into one big happy family, and we couldn't be happier for them if that's the case.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Suri Cruise Sold Lemonade at NYC Pride Parade
        image
        Katie Holmes and Suri Were Photoshopped Into an Ad
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Will and Kate Planted a 950-Ft Privacy Hedge
        image Meghan and Harry's First Frogmore Houseguest
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        <p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong" data-verified="redactor">Real name:</strong> Christopher Catesby Harington </p><p>Harington didn't know his real name was Christopher until he was 11 years old.&nbsp;"I think they could see that I wanted to be Kit, but Christopher was a bit of a tradition," he explained to <a href="http://www.glamour.com/story/kit-harington-interview" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link"><em data-redactor-tag="em" data-verified="redactor">Glamour</em></a>. "My brother's name is Jack, but his real name is John. Kit is traditionally an offshoot of Christopher, it's just not used that often. My middle name is Catesby."<span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span></p> The 'GoT' Cast Just Trolled the Sh*t Outta Kit
        image Prince William Has Worked as an Undercover Spy
        image Oh, Have You Met the #Jonai?
        Today - Season 68 Serena Williams on Meghan Markle's Baby
        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 12, 2018 Justin and Hailey's Bedroom Décor Is So Sweet
        image Sophie Turner on Kit Harington's High 'GOT' Salary
        image Sophie and Joe Pose for Awkward Pic With Joffrey
        image See Pics of Harry and Meghan's Renovated New Home