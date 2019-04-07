In spite of breakup rumors, longtime couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are apparently going strong.

Not only is their relationship going well, but Jamie reportedly has a great bond with Katie's daughter, 12-year-old Suri Cruise.

An "insider" close to the couple described Jamie's relationship with Suri to Closer Weekly, saying that Suri "loves" her mom's boyfriend, and that "he makes her laugh and he's a really good influence on her."

"Suri loves Jamie, he makes her laugh and he’s a really good influence on her," the insider apparently told Closer Weekly. "He has daughters so he knows how to talk to girls about what’s going on, he really gets deep with her about school and boys and bullies, which Katie loves."

Katie has also bonded with Jamie's daughters, 25-year-old Corinne Foxx and 9-year-old Annalise Bishop.

"Katie is close with Jamie’s girls," a source close to the couple told People back in 2018. "She spends time with them even when Jamie’s not there and they have dinner dates. Both girls get along really well with Katie. She’s been in Annalise’s life since she was really young so they are especially tight."

Sounds like Jamie and Katie are melding into one big happy family, and we couldn't be happier for them if that's the case.

