Katie Holmes will always be Joey Potter in our hearts, but the actress has also had an impressive career on the big screen. Over the years, she's done it all—weighty dramas, dark action movies, twisty suspense, zany comedies. Basically, think of a genre and Katie has problem made a movie (some great, some...less than great) in said genre. Below, take a journey with me through the highlights of Katie's movie résumé. Let's start from the beginning...