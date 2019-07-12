Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's regular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's here.

Hello, blackburnian warblers, and welcome back to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet.

While TimCha is doing whatever he’s doing in Budapest, I’ve been feeling a little bit devoid of news. That little fresh meat is giving me a protein deficiency! Well, I’m actually a vegetarian—Hail Seitan—but I would risk it all for him. It’s not like I avoid meat for dietary or health reasons, it’s just for moral reasons. So, you know. It’s flexible.

Anyway, yes, lack of news. But then—then!—I checked my emails and found a note from one Mr. Dane McDonald…

You know what, I don’t want to mess up my carefully-cultivated format.

Hére’s the news:

There’s a brilliant Timmy podcast!

So anyway, Dane (his personal Insta is here, with permission) emailed me to tell me about his podcast Chasing Chalamet. Well, he did but then I kind of forgot because it was when I was getting a lot of emails. But then someone else emailed to tell me about it so I listened to the podcast and...Oh my god. I mean at first I was like, “Whoa, a biweekly podcast? Is there even that much to talk about?” But then I remembered that I write a weekly column and my glass house came crashing down all around me.

Here’s what Dane, whom I have never met but I’m gonna just go ahead and assume we’re friends now, says by way of explaining the podcast’s conceit:

It's a biweekly podcast where in each episode, myself and a guest discuss one movie in Timothée's filmography...The format - to begin, we talk about the film in general. Our thoughts, feelings, praise, critiques, etc. Then we dig into the Timothée of it all - his role in the film, his performance, his casting... anything Timmy related. Then, on a scale from 1 to 5 peaches, we grade the film, his performance, his attractiveness, and his hair.”

One to five peaches! Genius. And as of publishing, there are four episodes and CMBYN isn’t even one of them yet. Timmy has quite the oeuvre for a tiny kitten who was born in 2017 or whenever.

Also, is that art not wonderful? It was created by the excellent Jessica Deahl (the guest on Episode One, Ladybird). Dane and the show’s guests present really thoughtful, engaging film criticism, hilarious anecdotes, and insight into stan culture that I am better for having listened to. "The show is an exploration of Timmy's roles great and small, noting the hints of greatness early on, tracing his evolution, analyzing his current success, and anticipating the coming greatness on the horizon," Dane told me in an email.

Plus, did I mention it is very funny? I feel like the readers here and Chasing Chalamet are a match made in fandom heaven.

You can check out it out on Spotify and Apple Podcasts . Plus, a new episode on the film One & Two drops Monday!

And that’s basically it! See you back here next week, and have a beautiful wéekend.

