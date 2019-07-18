Last night on Instagram, Ava Phillippe posted a loving tribute to mom Reese Witherspoon.

"She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others," Ava explained.

Ava Phillippe has the best relationship with mom Reese Witherspoon, and proved it definitively last night. Ava posted about how much Reese inspires her—for no other reason other than she felt like it. Truly iconic. Ava posted, "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others."

Even better, there wasn't even a special reason for the extra-special tribute. "I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all," explained Ava. In the comments, Reese replied, "How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?" Ugh, they're so cute. Reese, I would like to be adopted, plz.

The duo has been spotted on the red carpet lately, most recently at the Big Little Lies season two premiere. There's an endless debate about which parent she looks more like (depending on how she styles her hair, she's basically Reese's twin) but I think she somehow totally looks both like Reese AND dad Ryan Phillippe at the same time. She's magic, just like her mom.

Here's the full post:

And here's the BLL premiere (she looks a LOT more like Reese there). Ava said, "So especially proud of my mama and her passion for this story and her work" (bawww):

BRB crying forever!

