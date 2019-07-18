Street Style - Berlin - May 31, 2019
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Style Your Favorite Dresses With Boots
image
2
WORTH IT: The Beauty Product You Actually Need
image
3
We All Can Learn From Jhené Aiko's Beauty Routine
GOSSIP GIRL, Chace Crawford, Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Taylor Momse
4
'Gossip Girl' Is Officially Getting a Reboot
image
5
These Women Are Building Uber's Self-Driving Car

Ava Phillippe Writes the Most Adoring, Adorable Post to Mom Reese Witherspoon

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Monica SchipperGetty Images
    • "She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others," Ava explained.

        Ava Phillippe has the best relationship with mom Reese Witherspoon, and proved it definitively last night. Ava posted about how much Reese inspires her—for no other reason other than she felt like it. Truly iconic. Ava posted, "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others."

        Even better, there wasn't even a special reason for the extra-special tribute. "I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all," explained Ava. In the comments, Reese replied, "How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?" Ugh, they're so cute. Reese, I would like to be adopted, plz.

        The duo has been spotted on the red carpet lately, most recently at the Big Little Lies season two premiere. There's an endless debate about which parent she looks more like (depending on how she styles her hair, she's basically Reese's twin) but I think she somehow totally looks both like Reese AND dad Ryan Phillippe at the same time. She's magic, just like her mom.

        Here's the full post:

        And here's the BLL premiere (she looks a LOT more like Reese there). Ava said, "So especially proud of my mama and her passion for this story and her work" (bawww):

        BRB crying forever!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Ava Phillippe Just Chopped All of Her Hair Off
        image
        Reese and Her Daughter Ava Are Basically Twins
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image What We Know About the New Sussex Royal Foundation
        image Jenna Dewan Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Polka Dots
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image
        Celebrities Who Are Godparents to Other Star Kids
        image Beyoncé's 'Spirit' Video Stars Blue Ivy
        image Jennifer Lopez Dropped the 'Hustlers' Trailer
        image Reese Witherspoon's Meryl Streep Pic is Hilarious
        image Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland Are Engaged!
        image Bradley Cooper Hangs Out With Laura Dern in NYC
        Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Arrivals Gabrielle Union Shows Off Toned Abs in Bikini Pic
        image Nicki Minaj Gave North West the Cutest Gift