image
Today's Top Stories
1
I Interviewed 5 "Out of My League" Guys
image
2
Check Out Pottery Barn's New 'Friends' Collection
image
3
13 Balms That Will Save Your Dry Lips
image
4
Ilhan Omar Clapped Back at Trump Perfectly
image
5
How Google Is Becoming More Eco-Friendly

Why Princess Diana Loved 'When Harry Met Sally' So Much She Had a Private Screening at Buckingham Palace

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Royal Family
MirrorpixGetty Images
    • Princess Diana was among them, and attended the film's 1989 royal premiere in London alongside stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan. Diana reportedly loved the movie so much, she had a private screening for her friends at Buckingham Palace.

        Fun fact: Princess Diana was a rom-com fan. One of her favorites? The 1989 Meg Ryan/Billy Crystal classic When Harry Met Sally.

        Diana famously attended the film's 1989 royal premiere in London, where she met with Ryan and Crystal (and Dennis Quaid, who was dating Ryan at the time).

        During the screening, she sat right next to Crystal, who shared her absolutely delightful (and delighted) reaction to the film's famous orgasm scene in Erin Carlson's 2017 book I'll Have What She's Having: How Nora Ephron's Three Iconic Films Saved the Romantic Comedy (the Kindle edition of which happens to be on mega sale at Amazon right now, for what it's worth).

        "When the orgasm scene starts, she was laughing so hard, just belching it out. She had the kind of laugh where if you were on a date, you'd never want to see her again," Crystal told Carlson. "Then she grabbed my hand and said, 'So naughty.'"

        Diana was reportedly such a fan of the film, she even arranged to have a private screening for her friends at Buckingham Palace. There's a good "I'll have what she's having" joke in here somewhere, but I tragically just can't find it.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        The Best Romantic Movies of All Time
        image
        How Diana Caught Prince Charles' Attention
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 Buy Kate Middleton's $80 Wimbledon Shoes
        Celebrities Attend Wimbledon 2019 Meghan and Kate Have 'Strengthened' Their Bond
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        prince george princess charlotte How Prince George Will Celebrate His Birthday
        European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" Meghan's Response to Pharrell's Personal Comments
        meghan markle Meghan Markle Feels the Pressure of the Spotlight
        image Even Beyoncé Was Nervous to Meet Meghan Markle
        image What We Know About the New Sussex Royal Foundation
        image
        Charles and Camilla Through the Years
        image Idris Elba Played Beyoncé at the Royal Wedding
        image Beyoncé Meets Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere