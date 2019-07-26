The Teen Choice Awards might be a few weeks away, but Taylor Swift's already got one in the bag: the inaugural Icon Award, as Variety reports. In a press release, Fox (which airs the awards), called Taylor "a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide," adding, "Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change." Congrats, Taylor! I've got an inkling this won't be the only trophy you'll take home on August 11.

The Jonas Brothers will also scoop a major award at the ceremony: They'll receive the Decade Award, which "celebrates the group’s evolution over the past ten years," according to Fox. It's fitting, since Happiness Begins, their latest album, was released a whole decade after Lines, Vines and Trying Times. Previous recipients of the honor include Justin Timberlake and Maroon 5, E! News reports.

Back to Taylor: This week, she dropped the third single from her impending seventh album Lover. "The Archer" was released Tuesday afternoon, as Taylor treated fans to some tantalizing insights about her upcoming album on Instagram Live. "There’s a lot that’s covered emotionally and I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out,” she said, as People reports. "I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five."

If that personal insight isn't enough, the four special editions of Lover are bound to satisfy you: They contain 120 pages from Taylor's diary, she revealed. "I found some crazy stuff in there. I found the original lyrics of 'All Too Well,' which I didn’t even know that I had in my diaries," she said on Instagram. "It’s everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life as a teenager." If there's a single mystery in Taylor's lyrics that Swifties are yet to decipher, those diaries might just do the trick.

