We Now Have a First Look at the 'British Vogue' Issue Meghan Markle Guest-Edited

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Mark CuthbertGetty Images
    • Here are the cover images and an early shot of Meghan.

        Oh this is SO exciting: The Sussex Royal Instagram account just posted the cover of the British Vogue magazine cover for which Meghan Markle is the guest editor. Not only that, but there's a first photo of Meghan! We're getting more photos inside the magazine, on sale Friday, but this is more than enough to make me excited.

        Per the post, the issue is called “Forces for Change” and for the cover, "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

        The cover includes 15 incredible women—some very recognizable celebrity faces like Salma Hayek, Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Christy Turlington, as well as activist Adwoa Aboah, model Adut Akech Bior, boxer Ramla Ali, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, educator Sinéad Burke, dancer Francesca Hayward, writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil, and others write articles in the issue, as well as Meghan.

        View this post on Instagram

        We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        According to royal reporter Emily Andrews, Meghan didn't want to appear on the front cover, as she didn't want to be "boastful." Meghan interviewed Michelle Obama (OMG) and Harry interviewed Jane Goodall for the issue.

        According to Emily, Meghan said, "Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon...to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change.’"

        Here's the cover alongside a photo of Meghan from the shoot:

        She looks AMAZING. I can't wait to see more photos!

