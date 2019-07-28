Here are the cover images and an early shot of Meghan.

The photoshoot will include photos of Meghan inside her home of Frogmore Cottage.

Oh this is SO exciting: The Sussex Royal Instagram account just posted the cover of the British Vogue magazine cover for which Meghan Markle is the guest editor. Not only that, but there's a first photo of Meghan! We're getting more photos inside the magazine, on sale Friday, but this is more than enough to make me excited.

Per the post, the issue is called “Forces for Change” and for the cover, "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

The cover includes 15 incredible women—some very recognizable celebrity faces like Salma Hayek, Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Jameela Jamil, and Christy Turlington, as well as activist Adwoa Aboah, model Adut Akech Bior, boxer Ramla Ali, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, educator Sinéad Burke, dancer Francesca Hayward, writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil, and others write articles in the issue, as well as Meghan.

According to royal reporter Emily Andrews, Meghan didn't want to appear on the front cover, as she didn't want to be "boastful." Meghan interviewed Michelle Obama (OMG) and Harry interviewed Jane Goodall for the issue.

According to Emily, Meghan said, "Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon...to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change.’"

Here's the cover alongside a photo of Meghan from the shoot:

She looks AMAZING. I can't wait to see more photos!

