Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Share Pictures From Inside Frogmore Cottage Later This Year

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • As a part of that work, she's having pictures taken of her inside Frogmore Cottage (though the pics won't feature Prince Harry or Archie Harrison).

        Just days after the news broke that Meghan Markle will reportedly be the guest editor for the September issue of British Vogue, there have been reports that not only will Meghan write about causes she cares about, but she's also inviting photographers into her home. You read that right: We're going to get photos from inside Frogmore Cottage (yes, I would like to pre-order 20 copies of British Vogue please, so I can put them up in my living room—you know it's going to be gooooorgeous).

        According to a magazine source talking to the Sun, "Meghan is going to write a piece on causes such as female empowerment and women’s education." But apparently she doesn't want to feature on the cover, and pictures of Meghan inside Frogmore won't feature Prince Harry or their son, Archie Harrison. Continues the source, "This is nothing to do with Archie, or family, or home life. It’s purely on women’s empowerment."

        Earlier this month, People reported that Meghan and Harry's list of renovations on Frogmore Cottage is still pretty long. Much of the inside is now completed (although apparently a custom kitchen dining room is in the works—I need pics ASAP), and the royals have turned their attention to the outside of the house. Think: gutters, downpipes, doors, windows, outer walls, and then focusing on the other buildings on the grounds. It makes sense—Frogmore was apparently "dilapidated," and a ton of work happened very quickly before Harry and the then-pregnant Meghan moved in.

        image
        GORGetty Images

        I can't wait for a glimpse of Meghan's new life. Real talk: The pictures will be carefully curated, and won't compromise their security, as was the case with the invasive Oxfordshire photos. But this is a new level of intimacy that we haven't yet gotten from Meghan ever since she became a royal, and I think it's going to give juuuust enough detail so that I have major real estate envy.

