Jennifer Lopez has given fans a real gift with her "It's My Party" tour—for those of us unable to attend (and those who just want to relive every single moment), she's documented it meticulously for her Instagram and YouTube channel, offering backstage insights even the most exclusive seats couldn't provide. Now, the U.S. leg has come to an end; she'll perform next in Tel Aviv in August 1. And to mark the occasion, J. Lo shared an emotional video on YouTube, complete with tears aplenty (fine, I cried too, OK?)

Gathering her dancers and other cast members in a circle, J. Lo gave a moving speech. "So this is our last show here in the States," she said. "We’re losing some of our cast tonight. Everybody who’s leaving us, obviously we’re going to miss you terribly. Thank you for being on this part of the journey with us."



"I can honestly say this has been one of the most special shows that I’ve ever done, and that’s because of all of you guys," she told her cast. "You have given your heart and your soul, and all your talent to this moment, but more than that, you gave—you gave your passion, you gave something else—you gave your love, that’s what you gave. You gave your love to it. I felt that, I think everybody felt that—I think that’s what made this so special." Tell the truth: are you weeping yet?!

"I’m going to miss you guys, obviously I love you so much, and we’re going to all work together again, so this is not goodbye. This is just until next time," J. Lo said, in a video interspersed with hugs and tearful goodbyes. All these emotions are just too much for me; if you'll excuse me, I'm going to watch J. Lo and A. Rod's birthday videos to cheer myself up.



