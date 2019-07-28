At her latest Miami concert, Jennifer Lopez stopped in the middle to bring out an enormous cake and sing happy birthday to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The cake had an enormous 13 on it (for A. Rod's number when he played for the Yankees), and A. Rod looked shocked and delighted at the surprise.

For some reason, I had no idea that Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez had birthdays that were really close together, but because J. Lo's currently on her It's My Party tour and A. Rod's with her, we got video of their back-to-back party shenanigans. And in a video shared to her Instagram, J. Lo gave us a look at exactly how she celebrated A. Rod's big day: She literally stopped her concert, brought out an enormous cake with the number 13 on it and a cake-shaped baseball bat, and led the entire Miami stadium in singing happy birthday to him.

It's pretty rare for A. Rod to look shocked, but he definitely does. He waves and smiles and adorably kisses J. Lo and the kids. At one point J. Lo hands him the microphone (potentially asking if he wants to give a speech) and his eyes go wide and he shakes his head. Lol, that might be my favorite part, actually.

And then, of course, they had another huge party, because of course they did. I'll honestly never have this kind of energy. They're like teenagers!

And here's the full video of J. Lo and the entire crowd singing to A. Rod:

The big question is: A. Rod got J. Lo a Porsche, so what is she going to get him??

