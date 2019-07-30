Did you know Irina Shayk had a whole line of handbags with French fashion brand The Kooples? I certainly didn't, and I like to think I keep fairly abreast of all the celebrity fashion news. Well, either way, she does—and she posed with some of her designs in a series of glamorous photos on Instagram (Irina, I must know: what on earth is that celestial highlighter on your cheekbones?!)

Irina displayed three variations on her classic bowling bag: a silver chainmail option with patent black handles, a zebra print style in what looks to be pony hair or similar, and an icy white crocodile-effect design. Alas, they're not cheap: most of the Irina by The Kooples line rings up at about $450. They're certainly cute, though!



Back in August 2018, Irina explained her design choices to British Vogue—including a concealed mirror for the forgetful amongst us. "Every time you run out of the house you always forget your mirror," she said, adding, "My bag is also soft enough that you can put it in your luggage and not worry about damaging it. I travel a lot—and I take a lot with me!—so that was important."



Irina isn't the only celebrity to design a bag for The Kooples: models Emily Ratajkowski, Ming Xi, and Stella Maxwell have all collaborated with the brand, as well as singer Zayn Malik. Designing comes naturally to many models, Stella said, explaining, "Throughout the years I’ve been working as a model, I’ve gathered lots of information on the process of creating fashion without even trying."

Stella and Irina released their designs together, the former telling British Vogue, "It was a match made in heaven, because we have very different personalities and styles, so our designs didn’t clash." She added, "There was no limit to the creative possibilities."

