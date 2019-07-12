image
Irina Shayk Says She's Not Against Marriage, Even After Her Bradley Cooper Split

Also: Suitors, she'd like you to send her a tomato plant, please.

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Robert KamauGetty Images

Irina Shayk is notably reticent when it comes to her personal life, so it's little surprise that she's kept quiet about her recent split with Bradley Cooper. The pair never tied the knot (though they were engaged and have a daughter together), but in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, Irina revealed she's not opposed to the idea. "Everyone looks at it differently," she told the magazine. "Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

The model spoke to Harper's Bazaar before news of her breakup broke, and her agent rebuffed any subsequent questions on the topic ("Irina didn't comment on her personal life before, nor will she 'address recent developments' now," her agent said.) But it turns out Irina's not especially mad at the many, many people scrutinizing her business. "I think it's just human beings: If you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess," she said.

Here's something Irina did reveal in the interview: Future love interests should absolutely not try to woo her with flowers. "Every time people send me flowers, I'm like, just send me a tomato plant!" she said. Plus, she'd really prefer you didn't DM her, or text her; putting pen to paper would be ideal. "Nobody's sending letters to anyone anymore," she said.

"I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don't have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, 'Let's have dinner,'" she added. "I think sometimes we want to slap some people and be like, 'Come back to this world. Don't use your phone!'" Message received, Irina. The Pony Express is galloping to your door as we speak.

