Released late last night, Ariana Grande's new song and music video 'Boyfriend' with Social House is genuinely incredible.

It's fun, sweet, and also violent and VERY sexy.

The last time Ariana released a video with some surprise sexiness, it got people very curious about her sexuality.

God, Ari, you are the best at this. She's straight off the heels of her Thank U, Next album—in which she got fans excited by suddenly dropping singles and music videos—and she's in the middle of her Sweetener world tour. And now, she's releasing a new single with the duo Social House (Mike/Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson). The two have opened for her and written and produced songs for her. And it's a fun, funny, kind of violent music video that ended in a very sexy way I was not expecting.

Via tweet, Ariana shared the theme of the song, which she cowrote with the duo. "i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to," she explained.

She added, "we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person ... but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone."

The full video is below, but let me summarize: Ariana and Mikey play a couple who hasn't defined the relationship yet, but absolutely do not want each other seeing anyone else. To the point of beating up/shooting an arrow at/ripping another person's...heart out who tries to get too close to their maybe-significant other. "You ain’t my boyfriend / And I ain’t your girlfriend / But you don’t want me to see nobody else/ And I don’t want you to see nobody," Ariana sings. TBH, it really is worth watching the whole thing.

Initial thoughts/questions:

This feels like the definitive anthem for people who are in a "complicated" relationship, to me.

Did Ariana release the song of summer? I think she might have.

Oh she's getting violent on these ladies. First she tears out hair and then a bow and arrow??

Hannah Lux Davis directed this, and she already directed the videos for “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.” I can totally see the common themes—very bouncy and then boom! Sudden edginess.

Did Ariana just shoot laser hearts out of her boobs? She did!

Wait. She's making out with Mikey Foster from Social House! What does this meaaan? Considering she very nearly made out with a girl in "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," probably nothing, but fans are leaving comments all over social media either 'shipping this relationship or miserable that it's not them.

For the record, Ariana has said she's single and "still processing a lot," so everyone's probably losing it over nothing.

She's SO smart that literally the thing everyone's wondering (Ariana boyfriend) is the actual title of the song. Now that's exceptional branding.

I have a really soft spot in my heart for Ariana Grande, turns out.

You can watch the full video here:

Slow claps for Ariana.

