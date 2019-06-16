image
Meghan Markle Is Officially the Top Royal Style Influencer

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Whenever a royal wears something, the world takes notice.
    • According to fashion search analysis by Lyst, Meghan Markle has a great fashion influence than Kate Middleton.
      • In the last two years, there has been a 216 percent increase in people looking for Meghan's style online. There's been a 119 percent increase in searches for Kate's style during the same period.

        You probably know all about the Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle effects. If you don't, here's the short version: When Kate or Meghan wear a thing in public, people around the world clamor to buy that thing, and said thing usually sells out. Quickly.

        But which of these mystical effects is more...effective? According to Lyst, that honor goes to the Meghan Markle. The fashion search platform analyzed more than 20 million searches going back two years and found that, when it comes to fashion, Sussex style is what the people are looking for.

        Specifically, Lyst found that there was a 216 percent increase in people looking for Meghan's style, compared to an also-impressive 119 percent increase in searches for Kate's style during the same period.

        Here are a couple of the standout ~lewks~ from Meghan's closet, in terms of search. Remember when Meghan and Kate stepped out together at Wimbledon in 2018? Meghan turned heads in a blue and white striped shirt and a pair of wide-legged, white trousers. Those trousers were especially popular among royal style watchers. According to Lyst's data, there's been a 58 percent increases in searches for similar wide-legged, white trousers since she wore them.

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        Meghan's most-searched look was the metallic jacquard dress that she wore to Prince Charles’ 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales event. After Meghan wore the dress, there was a 500 percent increase in demand for it online.

        image
        Getty Images

